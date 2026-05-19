Afraid of going broke after a trip? Try these 5 hacks to prevent vacation overspending

Splurging on trips feels therapeutic and immersive as you wander through souvenir shops, explore local markets or indulge in high-end cafes and eateries. And, in the moment, the lavish spending feels justified because after all, those experiences may not come around again. However, the reality brutally hits towards the end of the trip or once you return home, when your eyes widen in shock at over-the-limit expenditure and the massive blow to your savings.



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Suddenly, you begin mentally reconsidering or even ruling out future vacations altogether. It becomes an anticlimactic ending to what was otherwise a joyful experience, going from the highs of travel excitement to the intense stress of financial regret.

To prevent such a thing from unfolding and ruining your post trip moments, it is crucial to approach travel with strategy, mindful budgeting, and smarter financial planning rather than impulsive spending.

So, how can you travel without financially exhausting yourself afterwards? To understand this better, HT Lifestyle spoke with finance expert, Ramneek Singh Ghotra, Chief Growth Officer of Finvasia, who shared some easy tips on how to avoid going broke after a trip. After all, a vacation is supposed to rejuvenate you, not become a source of financial stress.



Ramneek acknowledged that Indians spend a lot on experiences and lifestyle choices. “A lot of Indians are spending more money on things they want and travel is becoming very important to them,” he said. However, he also stressed the importance of keeping long-term financial goals in mind while planning vacations.

"When it comes to money the problem is how to pay for these trips without messing up your long-term money plans. People in the money business are noticing that more and more people are saving money for goals, like travel and being careful with their investments,” he added.

So, how should you plan for a trip without burning a hole in your pocket? It is not rocket science. Rather, it comes down to careful spending, smarter planning, and building better financial habits before you even begin packing your bags.

Here are some of the finance tips from Ramneek for trip planning on a budget: