From Ankita Konwar’s Travelbook – Lots of dragonflies and nature

Ankita Konwar loves to travel, as much as us. The fitness enthusiast, who is often spotted in the quaint corners of nature engrossed in a yoga position or high intensity workouts, also takes her time off for a fun day amidst the greens. Ankita is freshly back from her week-long vacation with husband Milind Soman and her Instagram has plethora of pictures from her getaway.

The couple, recently took off to Gujarat and since then they have been sharing envy-inducing pictures from their vacation on their Instagram profile. From posing in a yoga position on top of a tree to indulging in savoury street foods of Gujarat, Ankita has been doing it all.

With it, she also keeps sharing pro tips on the ways to travel to be able to explore a place in its truest form. On Monday, Ankita drove our Monday blues far away with a short video of herself walking amidst the green and now we are craving for a vacation as well.

In the video, dressed in a grey and neon tank top and a black pair of shorts, Ankita can be seen jumping and running towards the camera as she can be seen being happy. Around her, the dragonflies can be seen flying around. “Can you spot the dragonflies,” Ankita captioned her video. Take a look at her drool-worthy video here:

With the silhouette of the hills in the backdrop and a tree adding more beauty to her picturesque backdrop, Ankita’s video is as dreamy as possible. Ankita added the hashtags to her post - #nature, #love and #greenisgood.

A few days back, Ankita posed with a plate full of ganthiya and jalebis – the famous street food of Gujarat. She also asked her Instagram family to not be a tourist and instead be an explorer. The best way to explore a place is by talking to the locals, indulging in local food and by taking part in local activities, she suggested.

