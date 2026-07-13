From cancellation policies to guest reviews, here are 5 things every traveller should look for when booking a hotel

You've spent three days comparing flight fares, cross-checking seat maps, and hunting for the cheapest layover, but as soon as it comes to the accommodation, you book the first hotel that shows up with a decent photo and a great location tag. While it may not be a big deal for many people, the hotel you pick can quietly decide how the rest of your trip goes. A great destination can feel average if you're stuck in the wrong neighbourhood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tejus Jose, director of operations Ibis and Ibis Styles India, shared five things worth actually thinking about before booking.

5 things every traveller should look for when booking a hotel. (Unsplash)

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1. Location should be your first filter

Tejus Jose highlighted that most people search by price first and location second. Change that order because where you stay decides how much of the actual trip you get to enjoy. For instance, if you're heading to Jaipur to walk through the pink sandstone lanes of the old city, or to Goa to spend your evenings on the beach with your feet in the sand. In both cases, you'd want a hotel that's a short walk or a quick ride from the places you actually came to see. So, before booking, pull up a map, mark out the two or three things you're most excited to do, and see how far your shortlisted hotels really are from them.

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Look specifically for words like taxes, facility fees, or early check-in charges.

2. Watch out for hidden costs

{{^usCountry}} The room rate you see is rarely the final number. “Resort fees, mandatory service charges, parking, Wi-Fi, all these add up fast to the total bill, and most travellers only notice them at checkout,” said Tejus Jose. Therefore, always check the fine print on the booking page. Look specifically for words like taxes, facility fees, or early check-in charges. If a deal seems unrealistically affordable, there is a high chance of hidden costs associated with it. 3. Check the cancellation policy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The room rate you see is rarely the final number. “Resort fees, mandatory service charges, parking, Wi-Fi, all these add up fast to the total bill, and most travellers only notice them at checkout,” said Tejus Jose. Therefore, always check the fine print on the booking page. Look specifically for words like taxes, facility fees, or early check-in charges. If a deal seems unrealistically affordable, there is a high chance of hidden costs associated with it. 3. Check the cancellation policy {{/usCountry}}

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Plans change more often than we like to admit. It may be due to a rescheduled flight, a work call, or someone in the group dropping out. This is exactly why the cancellation policy matters as much as the room price. Before confirming, read exactly how many days ahead you can cancel, whether you get a full refund or credit, and if the policy changes closer to the date. It's a two-minute read that can save you from losing money on a trip that never happened.

Pay attention to the details guests bring up on their own.

4. Don't skip the reviews

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According to Tejus Jose, an overall star rating only tells you part of the story. What matters more is what people are actually saying. Pay attention to the details guests bring up on their own. For instance, the check-in process, whether the room is the same as the pictures, or how well the hotel staff handled tricky situations. Always keep in mind that while a single complaint may just be from one bad experience, if it repeats in different reviews, it is definitely worth considering.

5. Pay attention to room details, not just the room type

One hotel’s deluxe room is another hotel's basic standard room, so don't rely on fancy labels alone. Before booking, check the actual specifics, including room size, bed type, whether it has a balcony, and most importantly, the view outside the room. If you're travelling to explore the greenery of the Northeast, say a trip to Guwahati, you'd want your room to actually open up to the serene landscape of the hills and not a parking lot below. So don't just check the room category. Check what's outside the window.