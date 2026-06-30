Sports tourism is fast emerging as one of the most exciting drivers of experiential travel, with Indian travellers increasingly planning holidays around iconic sporting events, legendary stadiums and once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences. While cricket continues to inspire overseas travel, growing interest in cricket, football, F1 racing, tennis, golf and endurance sports is encouraging travellers to explore destinations through the lens of sport. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared some of the exciting sports destinations with HT Lifestyle that every Indian sports enthusiast should add to their bucket list.

Destinations every Indian sports aficionado should visit in 2026. (Unsplash)

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1. Melbourne, Australia

Home to the Australian Open, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the city offers an action-packed sporting calendar at the start of every year. Beyond the stadiums, visitors can discover Melbourne's vibrant laneways, renowned café culture, coastal drives and thriving culinary scene, making it an ideal destination to combine sport with leisure.

London remains one of the world's great sporting capitals.

2. London, United Kingdom

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{{^usCountry}} London remains one of the world's great sporting capitals. From watching a match at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground and experiencing the unmatched atmosphere of the Premier League to witnessing the traditions of Wimbledon, the city offers unforgettable experiences for fans across multiple sports. Add iconic landmarks, museums, shopping and theatre, and London easily becomes a complete sporting holiday. 3. Dubai, UAE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} London remains one of the world's great sporting capitals. From watching a match at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground and experiencing the unmatched atmosphere of the Premier League to witnessing the traditions of Wimbledon, the city offers unforgettable experiences for fans across multiple sports. Add iconic landmarks, museums, shopping and theatre, and London easily becomes a complete sporting holiday. 3. Dubai, UAE {{/usCountry}}

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Dubai has become one of the Middle East's leading sports tourism destinations, attracting Indian travellers with international cricket fixtures, world-class golf tournaments and the prestigious Dubai World Cup horse race. Short flight times, luxury hospitality, shopping festivals and desert adventures make it an easy destination to extend a sporting weekend into a memorable family holiday.

4. Barcelona, Spain

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For football fans, Barcelona needs little introduction. Watching FC Barcelona play—or touring the legendary Camp Nou—is a bucket-list experience that attracts visitors from around the world. Beyond football, Barcelona's Mediterranean coastline, iconic architecture, bustling markets and celebrated culinary scene make it one of Europe's most rewarding city breaks.

5. Madrid, Spain

Madrid combines two of Europe's biggest sporting attractions in one destination. Football lovers can experience the thrill of watching Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, while tennis fans can plan their visit around the Madrid Open, one of the ATP Tour's premier clay-court tournaments.

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has become one of the sport's most iconic races.

6. Singapore

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The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has become one of the sport's most iconic races, with Marina Bay transforming into a spectacular night-time street circuit. The city also hosts prestigious golf events and offers world-class attractions, Michelin-starred dining, luxury shopping and family-friendly entertainment, making it one of Asia's most complete sporting getaways.

7. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo delivers a sporting experience unlike any other. Baseball enjoys immense popularity, while attending a Grand Sumo Tournament offers visitors an authentic glimpse into one of Japan's oldest traditions. Motorsport enthusiasts can also include the Japanese Grand Prix in their itinerary. Combined with exceptional cuisine, efficient transport and fascinating cultural experiences, Tokyo offers something for every sports fan.

8. Doha, Qatar

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Following the success of the FIFA World Cup, Doha has firmly established itself as a premier sporting destination. The city continues to host world-class football, Formula 1 and international tennis events, supported by exceptional infrastructure. Visitors can complement the sporting action with visits to museums, traditional souqs, luxury resorts and desert excursions.

9. Monaco

Few sporting spectacles rival the glamour of the Monaco Grand Prix. Watching Formula 1 cars navigate the narrow streets of Monte Carlo is a bucket-list experience for motorsport enthusiasts. The race weekend is complemented by luxury yachts, waterfront cafés, designer boutiques and breathtaking Mediterranean scenery.

10. Abu Dhabi, UAE

As the host of Formula 1's season finale, Abu Dhabi has become one of the most sought-after destinations for motorsport fans. The city also regularly stages international cricket fixtures and prestigious golf tournaments, while offering world-class theme parks, cultural attractions and pristine beaches. Easy accessibility from India makes Abu Dhabi a popular choice for sports-led holidays.