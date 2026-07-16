From mist-covered mountains to rain-soaked forests, these 6 monsoon destinations are perfect for a quick escape

There’s something about the first monsoon showers that feels like a reset. The air turns cool and refreshing, and the dry summer landscapes instantly turn a vibrant, rich green. Rivers flow with a renewed, heavy energy, waterfalls come alive down the hillsides, and the cool breeze offers a much-needed break from the long summer heat. Apart from the picturesque settings, this is the ideal time to unwind from your routine life and spend some time amidst nature. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pardeep Siwach, general manager at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort Guwahati, shared six destinations across India that deserve a place on your travel list.

6 monsoon destinations are perfect for a quick escape. (Unsplash)

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1. Guwahati

“Most people treat Guwahati as a stopover before Shillong or Kaziranga, but the city deserves its own spot on the itinerary during the monsoon,” said Pardeep. As the rains bring new life to the city, the Brahmaputra River and the surrounding hills become even more scenic.

The monsoon shows a different side of Goa, one that's actually easier to enjoy without the crowds

2. Goa

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{{^usCountry}} Most people picture Goa as a beach destination, but the monsoon shows a different side of the state, one that's actually easier to enjoy without the crowds. According to Pardeep, this is the best time to walk through Fontainhas in Panjim, where the Portuguese-era houses look far more photogenic than in peak season. It's also worth setting aside a day for a countryside drive out to the spice plantations, which are at their greenest right after the rains. 3. Munnar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most people picture Goa as a beach destination, but the monsoon shows a different side of the state, one that's actually easier to enjoy without the crowds. According to Pardeep, this is the best time to walk through Fontainhas in Panjim, where the Portuguese-era houses look far more photogenic than in peak season. It's also worth setting aside a day for a countryside drive out to the spice plantations, which are at their greenest right after the rains. 3. Munnar {{/usCountry}}

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Munnar is famous for its rolling hills, but the monsoon brings fresh greenery across the region. The main draw here is the massive tea estates like Lockhart and Harrison Malayalam, where you can tour the factories and see how the tea is processed while avoiding the summer rush. One can spend their time taking light walks through the lower plantation trails when the rain pauses, or visit the Eravikulam National Park to catch a glimpse of the Nilgiri Tahr against a dramatic, cloudy mountain backdrop.

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Munnar is famous for its rolling hills, but the monsoon brings fresh greenery across the region.

4. Darjeeling

If you love old-world charm and cosy mountain towns, Darjeeling during the rains is an excellent choice. The massive summer crowds disappear, leaving the colonial-era streets and Mall Road is wonderfully quiet. You can spend hours hopping between historic cafes like Glenary's, spending quality time staying at iconic properties like The Elgin, and taking a slower ride on the famous Himalayan Toy Train without waiting in massive lines. Walking through the town during light rain, with the aroma of freshly brewed tea in the air, creates a memorable monsoon experience.

5. Coorg

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Known as a major coffee-producing hub, Coorg becomes fresher and more vibrant during the monsoon. The heavy rains bring the plantation trails to life, making it a great time for guided estate walks to learn about coffee harvesting. If your itinerary includes both Mysuru and Coorg, Grand Mercure Mysore offers a comfortable stay before heading into the hills. You can also spend your days visiting the Namdroling Monastery (Golden Temple) in Bylakuppe, which is much quieter this time of year, and sampling traditional, spicy Coorgi dishes like Pandi Curry that match the cool, rainy weather perfectly.

6. Meghalaya

Meghalaya is the place to go if you want to see standard waterfalls turn into massive, heavy cascades. Since it receives a huge amount of rainfall, July is the perfect time to view iconic spots like Nohkalikai Falls from the viewpoints. Apart from the popular tourist spots, there are several other natural sites that one can explore, including the Garden of Caves near Sohra, which provides tourists with an opportunity to witness natural rock formations along with walking paths amidst greenery.