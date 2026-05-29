From peaceful hills to vibrant café culture, these 5 Indian cities are perfect for a productive workation

Workations have emerged as a new form of travel, with more remote professionals embracing them as an alternative to traditional vacations. Unlike traditional itinerary-driven trips, workations offer an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate without compromising productivity. From quiet, aesthetic cafés to nature-filled mornings, Bernard Corraya, General Manager at Wego, shares a list of Indian cities that are rapidly gaining popularity as workation destinations.

Indian cities that are becoming favourite workation destinations for remote professionals in 2026.(Unsplash)

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1. Bengaluru

Bengaluru, known for its pleasant weather and tech-industry, is among the top-contenders as a workation destination. Bernard highlighted that being recognised as the technology hub of India, it is an excellent destination for individuals and freelancers looking for a workation holiday. The city has efficient infrastructure, modern cafes, co-working spaces, and a robust start-up environment to offer. Moderate climate and lively lifestyle render the city appropriate for longer work periods.

2. Goa

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{{^usCountry}} Workation in Goa is a dream for every remote professional. Bernard said, “Workation in Goa is a popular choice for people who want to vacation while working as well as to enjoy their leisure time.” Goa is considered ideal as the place offers everything from beaches to coworking cafes, along with wellness and wellness retreats, making it ideal for productivity and work-life balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Workation in Goa is a dream for every remote professional. Bernard said, “Workation in Goa is a popular choice for people who want to vacation while working as well as to enjoy their leisure time.” Goa is considered ideal as the place offers everything from beaches to coworking cafes, along with wellness and wellness retreats, making it ideal for productivity and work-life balance. {{/usCountry}}

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Pune, being a city that is relatively calm compared to other big metropolitan cities, has excellent connectivity and coworking facilities. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Pune {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Pune {{/usCountry}}

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“Pune, being a city that is relatively calm compared to other big metropolitan cities, has excellent connectivity and coworking facilities,” said Bernard. Pune has an extremely student-oriented vibe along with pleasant weather and good café options, hills, and many more scenic spots, making it ideal for remote workers seeking affordability and focus.

4. Jaipur

The city rooted in history and culture is attracting people around the globe, not just for sightseeing but for workation as well. According to Coraya, Jaipur is a mix of past heritage and present hospitality and technology. Professionals can work in boutique accommodations and heritage hotels, and cafes amidst the architectural beauty, cuisine, and cultural vibrancy of the city.

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Jaipur is a mix of past heritage and present hospitality and technology. (Unsplash)

5. Kochi

Famous as ‘Queen of the Arabian Sea,’ Kochi is known for its 600-year-old trading history and serene backwaters. The city of Kochi provides tourists interested in remote working with a laid-back environment that offers cultural experiences and well-being. This is because there are many coworking spaces available, lovely cafes and a great location for backwater and coastal tourism in Kerala. The unique cultural mix of the city allows visitors to have a different experience as a whole.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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