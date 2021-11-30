'From the sky,' Shruti Seth just 'can't get enough of...'

Shruti Seth's view is better than ours. The actor recently flew back from her trip in Kashmir and she shared a glimpse of what her view from the flight window looked like. The actor flew off to Kashmir a few days back with her husband Danish Aslam and daughter Alina Aslam and their family vacation was as wholesome as it could get. From overlooking the picturesque snowy mountains of heaven on earth to posing with her arms wide open in the snow, Shruti gave us major travel goals to conquer.

Shruti was in Kashmir primarily to attend a wedding ceremony. Shruti decked up in henna for the wedding and showcased them in a video for her Instagram family. She also had a power cut at her place and her tutorial on how to do a face makeup with only one light working, is coming handy for us.

ALSO READ: In Gulmarg, Shruti Seth connects with her 'higher consciousness.' Video inside

On Monday, Shruti flew from Kashmir, back to Mumbai. From her flight window, the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir looked mesmerising. Shruti captured a part of that beauty through her camera and shared it on her Instagram profile. "Can't get enough of these mountains." We agree with the actor – we cannot get enough of the natural beauty as well. "The magnificent Himalayas. Our view from the sky," Shruti added. She further added these hashtags to her post which reflected her vacay mood - #familyvacay, #kashmir, #srinagar, #viewfromthetop and #cinematic. Take a look at her video here:

Shruti connected with her inner self in the silence and peace of a valley surrounded by snow-capped mountains. In a white jacket and a grey and white beanie, Shruti looked over to the mountains as her husband recorded a short video of the actor being mesmerised by the magnificence of the mountains. "Peace, calm and serenity It’s always in the deepest parts of nature that I find a strange connection with myself and a higher consciousness. This definitely is one such moment in time," she added in her caption. Take a look:

Shruti's Kashmir album is giving us major travel goals and the much-needed motivation to plan our next trip.

