Good Friday long weekends: Top destinations from India to explore

This Good Friday is an extended weekend, and we all know what that means – a trip! Every extended weekend is an opportunity to explore new places and soak in the spring season from a holiday destination. With the auspicious day of Good Friday coming right before a weekend, it is the perfect time to plan a trip and ensure that we make the most of it. Good Friday, for this year, is being celebrated on March 29. It falls right before March 30 and March 31, which are Saturday and Sunday. Hence, this serves us with the perfect chance to plan a weekend getaway. Soaked in history and thousand-year-old civilization, Hampi stands witness to the glorious time that we have left behind.(Vertigo_Warrior/Twitter)

Here are a few destinations that you can visit for this long weekend

Hampi: In case you are in Bangalore, Hampi takes just an overnight bus journey to reach. Soaked in history and thousand-year-old civilization, Hampi stands witness to the glorious time that we have left behind. From Virupaksha Temple to sunset at Matunga Hill to long rides on the roads of Hampi as we let ourselves be a part of history standing still in time, Hampi is the best way to spend the weekend.

Kasol: The hilltops, mountain views, scenic landscapes and of course, the chill in the air – Kasol is the best travel getaway for people living around Delhi. In case you are tired of the hustle and bustle of city life, Kasol can offer you the perfect view and cleanse your mind and soul.

Kerala: Are you staying near Kerala? Then think no further! Kerala has a lot to offer when it comes to landscapes. Be it mountains or beaches or forests, Kerala has it all. In case you are wondering where to visit, we suggest Fort Kochi and Mattancherry – a town living in history with the stunning view of the sea.

Goa: Goa never disappoints. There's pubs and parties for the ones who like to groove, and there are silent calm beaches and roads for the ones who like to spend some quiet time.