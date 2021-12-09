Greece lifts travel restrictions for Indian travellers: GVCW announces

The Global Visa Center World (GVCW) has announced that Indian citizens and residents of India can now enter Greece following the Covid-19 testing protocol as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.

According to the latest regulations, limited categories of visitors are now allowed to enter Greece, including:

1) Citizens of the EU & Schengen Area countries.

2) Residents of a limited number of third countries, including residents of India.

Expressing their joy on the re-opening of Greece to tourists from India after approximately 21 months, DuDigital Global and GVCW, which jointly operate the Visa Application centres in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka state, "You can now apply for short stay visa (C- Visa category) at GVCW application centres in New Delhi and Mumbai on Mondays and Wednesdays."

New Delhi Visa Application Centre: Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Concourse Level Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

Mumbai Visa Application Centre: 4th Floor, Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West)

Additionally, Indian citizens and residents can also submit their visa applications as per the standard procedures outlined on the website:https://in-gr.gvcworld.eu/en

Please visit the following link for the complete protocol of arrivals to & departure from Greece: https://travel.gov.gr/#/

