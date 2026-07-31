Handpicked monsoon destinations in India backed by hospitality experts; what to pack, how to plan

Monsoon has always been my favourite excuse to pack a bag and head out of the city. There is something about watching hills disappear behind clouds, sipping hot coffee after getting caught in a sudden downpour and waking up to the sound of rain that makes every trip feel a little different. I recently spent a few days in Coorg during peak rainfall season and came back with muddy shoes, way too many coffee beans and a notebook full of travel tips I wish someone had shared earlier. While chatting with Manoj Bhat, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd, about family holidays during this season, one thing became clear. More people are choosing to travel during the rains instead of waiting for winter.

Rain-soaked hills, misty mornings and lush landscapes make these handpicked monsoon destinations perfect for your next rainy season escape. (Hindustan Times)

As he puts it, "Today's travellers are seeking immersive experiences that bring generations together through local culture, authentic cuisine, outdoor adventures and meaningful moments in nature." I could not agree more. Sometimes, all it takes is a little rain to convince you to slow your pace and spend a few extra days away from your inbox.

What to pack for a monsoon holiday

Before we get into the destinations, let us talk about the one thing that can make or break your holiday. Your packing list. I learnt this the hard way in Coorg.

Rain boots: Worth every rupee if your plans include plantation walks, forest trails or short treks. Dry feet make a huge difference after a full day outdoors.

Comfortable walking shoes : If rain boots are not your thing, invest in a pair with good grip. Your feet will thank you after hours of sightseeing.

Slightly raised flip-flops: Perfect for breakfast runs, lazy afternoons around the resort or quick walks outside. The thicker sole keeps your feet away from puddles and splashes.

Umbrella: A monsoon holiday without one is asking for trouble. It also happens to make photos look much nicer.

Bug repellent: This never leaves my travel bag during the rains. I personally use the Odomos body lotion because it works well for both adults and children.

How to plan your trip

Rain has a mind of its own, so plan around it instead of fighting it.

Booking a relaxing holiday? Pick an all-inclusive resort with plenty of indoor activities. Pottery, karaoke, cake decorating, cooking sessions and craft workshops keep everyone entertained while it rains outside.

Travelling with children or older family members? Read the activity schedule before booking. A resort with enough experiences can save the day if outdoor plans get cancelled.

Planning a solo or active holiday? Stay close to trekking trails, waterfalls or plantation experiences. Shorter drives mean you can make the most of every clear spell between showers.

Leave room for flexibility: Rain changes plans quickly. Keep a loose itinerary so you can swap activities around without feeling rushed.

Oh wait, we did digress.

Getting back to my conversation with Manoj, our chat soon turned into swapping favourite monsoon escapes. Between his recommendations and my own travel experiences, these are five destinations that deserve a spot on your travel list before this rainy season bids goodbye.

Coorg, Karnataka

I had to begin with Coorg because it is still fresh in my mind. I visited during peak rainfall season, and honestly, I cannot imagine experiencing it any other way. The coffee plantations looked greener than I had imagined, every drive had a waterfall waiting around the corner, and even the morning walks felt cinematic with clouds rolling across the hills.

One of my favourite experiences was walking through a coffee plantation before sitting down for a coffee tasting session. It gave me a whole new appreciation for the drink I reach for every morning. If you enjoy slow mornings, scenic drives and don't mind returning with slightly muddy shoes, Coorg is an easy recommendation.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Mahabaleshwar is one destination Manoj feels truly comes into its own during the rains, and it is easy to understand why. The rolling hills turn a rich shade of green, clouds drift across the valleys, and waterfalls begin appearing across the landscape after a good spell of rain.

It is the kind of place where you leave room in your itinerary for long drives, roadside chai breaks and stopping at viewpoints simply because the view keeps changing every few minutes. Add fresh strawberries, local treats and crisp mountain air to the mix, and you have a holiday that feels miles away from everyday life.

Mysuru, Karnataka

Mysuru has always been one of my favourite quick escapes from Bengaluru. There is no rush to tick off every attraction. I like taking my time.

A lazy afternoon exploring the palace, followed by a hot cup of filter coffee and a plate of Mysore masala dosa, is reason enough for me to keep going back. Add a sandalwood spa treatment to the itinerary and the day somehow feels complete. The cooler monsoon weather also makes walking around the palace grounds and nearby attractions far more comfortable than during the hotter months.

Cherai, Kerala

If your idea of a holiday involves the sound of waves instead of traffic, Manoj recommends Cherai. This coastal destination offers a lovely combination of beach, backwaters and swaying coconut trees, all made even prettier after the rains arrive.

Unlike beaches that revolve around packed itineraries, Cherai feels more relaxed. Spend your mornings by the shore, sample Kerala's local cuisine, take a quiet backwater cruise or simply sit back and enjoy watching the rain move across the sea. Sometimes that is all a holiday needs.

Kandaghat, Himachal Pradesh

For travellers who enjoy hill stations without the constant crowds, Manoj suggests Kandaghat. Surrounded by pine-covered hills and wrapped in monsoon mist, it offers a quieter side of Himachal Pradesh.

Its location also makes it a convenient base for visiting places like Chail while returning to a peaceful stay at the end of the day. If your perfect holiday involves mountain views, cool weather and long conversations over endless cups of tea, this little hill town deserves your attention.

Monsoon holidays are never about perfect weather. In fact, that is exactly what makes them memorable. Plans change, roads get misty, rain interrupts your sightseeing, and somehow those become the stories you laugh about long after the trip ends. As Manoj shared during our conversation, more families are choosing experiences over packed itineraries, and I could not agree more. With almost a month of the rainy season still left, this is your sign to stop waiting for winter. Pack your umbrella, pull out those rain boots, touch some grass, dance in the rain if you feel like it, and make the most of the season while it lasts.

Similar articles for you

I Tried and Tested these Aviators from beaches to snow: Here's how they held up every day

What to pack for Japan: Lifestyle influencer shares her tried and tested travel must-haves

5 things to keep in mind when selecting a wellness destination for your vacation

Beaches to snowy mountains: 3 Indian destinations to explore in January 2026

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^usCountry}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next." Read Less travelmonsoon



Catch your daily dose of Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! Catch your daily dose of Fashion Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.



Catch your daily dose of Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! Catch your daily dose of Fashion Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}