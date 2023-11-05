close_game
Haryana's Talao village: A tranquil getaway amidst the city's hustle and bustle

Haryana's Talao village: A tranquil getaway amidst the city's hustle and bustle

Nov 05, 2023
Nov 05, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Talao village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, located around 50 km from Delhi, attracts nearly one lakh tourists annually with its traditional farming practices.

For people looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Delhi for a day, Talao village in Haryana's Jhajjar district could be an attractive destination. Located around 50 km from the national capital, the serene village boasts a range of attractions -- traditional farming practices, scenic gardens, sustainable composting methods and water conservation activities. In addition, it is in close proximity to Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Pratapgarh Farms and other biodiversity hotspots.

Talao village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, located around 50 km from Delhi, is a popular destination for rural tourism. (Representative image)(Unsplash/Karsten Würth)

The village with a population of nearly 6,000 has emerged as a shining example of the success of rural tourism. According to village head Anil Kumar, Talao, situated about three km from Jhajjar main town, sees a footfall of nearly one lakh tourists annually. This year, the village also hosted delegates to a G20 anti-corruption group meeting. Sarpanch Kumar talked about initiatives such as 'Gau Gram' aimed at empowering the village women by integrating tradition with innovation through recycled materials.

Under the 'Gau Gram' initiative, women are trained to make various products from cow dung that are then sold at the farm. The village stresses on rainwater harvesting, promotes organic farming, discourages use of plastics, especially single-use ones, he said. The village has a policy of all-inclusive farm tourism supporting multiple households. Farmers, artisans and craftsmen sell local produce to tourists independently at the open village fair.

The village has created a network of artisans, artists, craftsmen, farmers, and self-help groups who showcase their craft to tourists. At Talao village, tradition meets sustainability, the sarpanch said. Talao was among the 35 villages from across India which were chosen as the "best tourism villages" in the country after a nationwide competition whose evaluation criteria were aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Union Ministry of Tourism had held an award ceremony in New Delhi in September on the occasion of World Tourism Day. The awards were given in three categories -- gold, bronze and silver. Talao received the award in the bronze category. Former sarpanch of Talao village Manjeet Punia said tourists, including foreigners, also get a taste of local cuisine during their visit.

"They enjoy the rural life and our village offers them a complete package in this regard. The tourism sector also plays a key role in supporting the village's development. Locals can directly sell their produce and handicrafts to tourists," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
