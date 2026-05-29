Heart racing at takeoff? Therapist explains why ‘airplane anxiety’ is physiological and shares simple tips to manage it

If you've ever gripped an armrest through turbulence while the person next to you slept soundly, you know how isolating flight anxiety can feel. You're not imagining it, and you're definitely not alone. Airplane anxiety is one of the most common fears, and what makes it particularly frustrating is that it doesn't respond to logic. You can know, intellectually, that flying is safe, and still feel your heart rate spike the moment the cabin door closes. (Also read: Cardiologist with 20 years of experience shares how a woman’s symptoms dismissed as ‘anxiety’ led to cardiac arrest )

Therapist says airplane anxiety isn’t in your mind, it’s in your body.(Freepik)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aanandita Vaghani, mental health counsellor and founder at UnFix (Your Feelings), explains how airplane anxiety can be managed with practical, body-based strategies rather than just rational thinking.

She emphasises that anxiety during flights is deeply physiological and begins with understanding what the body is reacting to. “Airplane anxiety almost never lives in facts. It lives in the body. The loss of control, the strange sounds, the pressurised air, the sense of being sealed into a metal tube with nowhere to go, these are all things the nervous system can read as threat, regardless of what your rational mind is telling it.”

She adds that instead of trying to “think” one’s way out of fear, it is more effective to identify personal triggers. “Stop trying to think your way out of it. Instead, get curious about what specifically triggers you. Is it takeoff? Turbulence? The moment the doors close?”

Regulate early, don’t wait for panic

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{{^usCountry}} According to Vaghani, one of the most effective shifts is learning to regulate the nervous system before the anxiety peaks. “Most people dealing with flight anxiety try to manage it in the moment, when they're already mid-panic at altitude. At that point, it's hard to access calming tools because the nervous system is already in overdrive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Vaghani, one of the most effective shifts is learning to regulate the nervous system before the anxiety peaks. “Most people dealing with flight anxiety try to manage it in the moment, when they're already mid-panic at altitude. At that point, it's hard to access calming tools because the nervous system is already in overdrive.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She recommends simple breathing practices like extended exhales before and during travel. “Extended exhale breathing, where your exhale is longer than your inhale, directly activates the part of the nervous system responsible for rest and calm. It’s physiology, not a trick.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She recommends simple breathing practices like extended exhales before and during travel. “Extended exhale breathing, where your exhale is longer than your inhale, directly activates the part of the nervous system responsible for rest and calm. It’s physiology, not a trick.” {{/usCountry}}

Vaghani highlights that airplane anxiety is a common issue rooted in physiological responses. (Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Stop resisting physical sensations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stop resisting physical sensations {{/usCountry}}

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Vaghani also points out that fighting anxiety symptoms often intensifies them. “The anxiety about the physical sensations is often worse than the sensations themselves.” Instead, she suggests acknowledging them without panic. “This is adrenaline, it peaks and passes on its own, I don’t have to fix it.”

Give the nervous system a safe anchor

She highlights the importance of sensory grounding tools during flights. “Anxiety needs a redirect, not just a suppression. A sensory anchor, a playlist, scent, or something tactile, gives the brain something neutral and known to land on.”

Redefining the goal of flying

Finally, she stresses that “just surviving” flights can reinforce fear over time. “When you power through something in a state of high fear, your brain files it as: that was dangerous and I barely made it out.”

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Instead, the goal should be building tolerance and safety awareness. “What you're working toward is being uncomfortable on a flight and coming out the other side with enough presence to notice: I was okay. That’s the data your nervous system needs.”

Vaghani concludes that airplane anxiety is highly treatable with the right support, including therapy, structured exposure, and consistent self-regulation tools.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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