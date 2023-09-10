Himachal Tourism organises paragliding demo in Shimla amid G20 Summit

Taking advantage of tourist inflow from New Delhi to Shimla owing to the public holiday in the national capital due to the G20 Summit, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association has organised a special paragliding demonstration at the Ridge in Shimla.

The occupancy of tourists in the hotels has more than doubled in the last two days in Shimla. The travel stakeholders are expecting the occupancy in the hotels to increase by upto 70 per cent. Recently, hotel occupancy came down to nearly 20 per cent after the floods which wreaked havoc in the hill state.

"The revival of tourism has started in Shimla. We are designing different kinds of festivals. We shall start those from September 27 on World Tourism Day. We are planning a roadmap for tourism in the state. We shall spread awareness about the upcoming flying festival, water sports, history and heritage," Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association president Mohinder Seth said, speaking to ANI.

"The occupancy of hotels has increased many folds. We are expecting it to double due to the G20 Summit break in Delhi. We are trying to make people aware through such demonstrations. Our hotel occupancy was 30 per cent, that has gone up to 50 per cent. We wish this goes up to 70- 75 per cent as we are expecting a large number of tourists today and tomorrow due to the G20 break in Delhi," Seth further added.

The local adventure sports lovers in Shimla are enthusiastic. They are excited to tell people about the flying festival and want to take the benefit of visitors rushing to the state capital amid the G20 Summit in Delhi.

"We will be organizing a flying festival between October 12 to 15 in Junga. Due to the disaster, tourists were not coming here. Due to G20 Delhi is closed and tourists have come here in large numbers. We are giving a paragliding demonstration here," Sanjay, an adventure sports demonstrator said, speaking to ANI.

"Delhi has been closed for the G20 summit for the past two days. So we decided to go on a vacation. At first, we were afraid (owing to recent floods in Himachal Pradesh) but after coming here we found out that the roads are in good condition. We have seen the paragliding demonstration here. We have seen this in Manali earlier. Now we have seen it here. We want to enjoy. We are going to enjoy the beauty of the hills," said Priyanka, a tourist from Delhi.

"There was a disaster but now it is normal here. We felt good to see paragliding here. These kinds of activities should be provided. Because of G20, Delhi is closed. So we decided to come here," Zahir, another tourist from Delhi said.