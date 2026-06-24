How expensive is business-class Air France flight from India? No vegetarian meal to stale dish, a one-way ticket costs…

A business-class journey is surely one of the most luxurious experiences a traveller dreams of when flying. This is what travel and lifestyle content creator Anisha Dixit expected when she booked a business-class flight with Air France for her journey from Mumbai to Los Angeles via Paris. However, she shared that things turned sour because she was a vegetarian.

Inside Air France's business class experience.

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In two Instagram videos shared on June 18 and 21, Anisha narrated her experience, highlighting the persistent catering issues she faced on her flights from Mumbai to Paris and from Paris to Los Angeles.

Vegetarian meal mix-up

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{{^usCountry}} According to Anisha, since she is a vegetarian, she had pre-ordered her vegetarian meal on the flight. However, soon the mix-ups started and dinner ‘exposed the lies’. First, they served her a crab dish, and when she asked whether the meal was vegetarian, they told her they did not have her pre-ordered meal on board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Anisha, since she is a vegetarian, she had pre-ordered her vegetarian meal on the flight. However, soon the mix-ups started and dinner ‘exposed the lies’. First, they served her a crab dish, and when she asked whether the meal was vegetarian, they told her they did not have her pre-ordered meal on board. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Finally, they served her a vegetable quiche which was ‘soggy and stale’, something ‘you wouldn’t even eat if it was free', Anisha shared in her video. However, to make her feel better, the flight attendant did give her a ‘basic salad’, followed by chocolate mousse, which was easily ‘the best part.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finally, they served her a vegetable quiche which was ‘soggy and stale’, something ‘you wouldn’t even eat if it was free', Anisha shared in her video. However, to make her feel better, the flight attendant did give her a ‘basic salad’, followed by chocolate mousse, which was easily ‘the best part.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, she was also served another passenger's vegetarian meal by the steward because they had not taken their meal. “At this point, I am just grateful I was fed,” Anisha expressed, saying that though the experience was bad, her steward and his service deserved an ‘11/10’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, she was also served another passenger's vegetarian meal by the steward because they had not taken their meal. “At this point, I am just grateful I was fed,” Anisha expressed, saying that though the experience was bad, her steward and his service deserved an ‘11/10’. {{/usCountry}}

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On her second flight, from Paris to LA, she was pleasantly surprised by the quality upgrade of the flight. “Everything looked cleaner, newer, and more premium. Same business class vibe, but levelled up,” she shared, calling the Mumbai flight outdated.

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However, she added that they botched her expectations here, too, as her pre-ordered meal was not reflected again. Though they arranged a meal for her, it was again served with a crab dish. Moreover, according to her, none of the dishes were business-class level.

What was the price of the ticket?

Though the meals were bad, Anisha rated the overall flight service an 8.5 out of 10, and the comfort a solid 9. As for how expensive the ticket was for the Mumbai to Los Angeles business class flight with Air France, Anisha shared that she paid $3,793, which is approximately ₹3.6 lakh for a one-way business class ticket.

"At this point, my missing vegetarian meal should have been refunded separately," she added in the end.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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