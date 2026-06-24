How expensive is business-class Air France flight from India? No vegetarian meal to stale dish, a one-way ticket costs…
Indian content creator rates her Air France business-class flight experience, sharing catering issues, including a crab dish served instead of vegetarian meal.
A business-class journey is surely one of the most luxurious experiences a traveller dreams of when flying. This is what travel and lifestyle content creator Anisha Dixit expected when she booked a business-class flight with Air France for her journey from Mumbai to Los Angeles via Paris. However, she shared that things turned sour because she was a vegetarian.
Also Read | How much does it cost to stay at 'world's most beautiful hotel' Taj Lake Palace? Presidential suite for 1 night costs…
In two Instagram videos shared on June 18 and 21, Anisha narrated her experience, highlighting the persistent catering issues she faced on her flights from Mumbai to Paris and from Paris to Los Angeles.
Vegetarian meal mix-up
According to Anisha, since she is a vegetarian, she had pre-ordered her vegetarian meal on the flight. However, soon the mix-ups started and dinner ‘exposed the lies’. First, they served her a crab dish, and when she asked whether the meal was vegetarian, they told her they did not have her pre-ordered meal on board.{{/usCountry}}
According to Anisha, since she is a vegetarian, she had pre-ordered her vegetarian meal on the flight. However, soon the mix-ups started and dinner ‘exposed the lies’. First, they served her a crab dish, and when she asked whether the meal was vegetarian, they told her they did not have her pre-ordered meal on board.{{/usCountry}}
Finally, they served her a vegetable quiche which was ‘soggy and stale’, something ‘you wouldn’t even eat if it was free', Anisha shared in her video. However, to make her feel better, the flight attendant did give her a ‘basic salad’, followed by chocolate mousse, which was easily ‘the best part.’{{/usCountry}}
Finally, they served her a vegetable quiche which was ‘soggy and stale’, something ‘you wouldn’t even eat if it was free', Anisha shared in her video. However, to make her feel better, the flight attendant did give her a ‘basic salad’, followed by chocolate mousse, which was easily ‘the best part.’{{/usCountry}}
Later, she was also served another passenger's vegetarian meal by the steward because they had not taken their meal. “At this point, I am just grateful I was fed,” Anisha expressed, saying that though the experience was bad, her steward and his service deserved an ‘11/10’.{{/usCountry}}
Later, she was also served another passenger's vegetarian meal by the steward because they had not taken their meal. “At this point, I am just grateful I was fed,” Anisha expressed, saying that though the experience was bad, her steward and his service deserved an ‘11/10’.{{/usCountry}}
On her second flight, from Paris to LA, she was pleasantly surprised by the quality upgrade of the flight. “Everything looked cleaner, newer, and more premium. Same business class vibe, but levelled up,” she shared, calling the Mumbai flight outdated.
However, she added that they botched her expectations here, too, as her pre-ordered meal was not reflected again. Though they arranged a meal for her, it was again served with a crab dish. Moreover, according to her, none of the dishes were business-class level.
What was the price of the ticket?
Though the meals were bad, Anisha rated the overall flight service an 8.5 out of 10, and the comfort a solid 9. As for how expensive the ticket was for the Mumbai to Los Angeles business class flight with Air France, Anisha shared that she paid $3,793, which is approximately ₹3.6 lakh for a one-way business class ticket.
"At this point, my missing vegetarian meal should have been refunded separately," she added in the end.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.