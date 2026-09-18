How to make the most of a 48-hour city break: Tips to see the best of a new destination without rushing

In today's fast-paced world, travellers are increasingly looking for experiences that fit into shorter windows of time. Whether it's a weekend getaway, a business trip with some leisure added in, or a spontaneous escape, the 48-hour city break has become one of the fastest-growing travel trends. Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel - Vernost and Bernard Corraya, general manager (India), Wego, shared tips on how to make the most of a 48-hour city break.

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Plan in advance

According to Karthik, the key to making such trips truly memorable lies not in doing everything, but in planning smartly and travelling intentionally. A successful city break begins long before boarding a flight. Researching the destination, identifying must-visit attractions, understanding local transportation and booking accommodations in a central location can save valuable hours. “While planning is essential, setting aside time to explore local cafés, markets, or neighbourhoods often creates the most memorable experiences,” said Bernard.

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While planning is essential, setting aside time to explore local cafés, markets, or neighbourhoods often creates the most memorable experiences.

Stay close to tourist attractions

{{^usCountry}} Staying close to key landmarks or well-connected public transit hubs allows travellers to spend less time commuting and more time exploring. Try meaningful experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staying close to key landmarks or well-connected public transit hubs allows travellers to spend less time commuting and more time exploring. Try meaningful experiences {{/usCountry}}

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Karthik advises focusing on a few meaningful experiences. Exploring local neighbourhoods, sampling regional cuisine, visiting cultural landmarks, or attending a local event often creates more memorable experiences than rushing through an extensive sightseeing checklist. Leaving room for spontaneous discoveries can also add a unique dimension to any trip. “Plan your itinerary around one or two key neighbourhoods instead of trying to see the entire city. This minimises travel time and allows for a more immersive experience,” said Bernard.

Pack light

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Packing light is another important factor in maximising a short getaway. Travelling with cabin baggage allows visitors to move quickly through airports and public transport while avoiding unnecessary delays.

Sustainable travel choices are equally important, even on short trips.

Opt for sustainable choices

“Sustainable travel choices are equally important, even on short trips. Walking, cycling, or using public transport not only reduces environmental impact but also provides a more authentic way to experience a city's culture and local lifestyle,” highlighted Karthik.

Leverage technology

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Bernard advises using digital tools to plan ahead by booking attractions, restaurant reservations, and transport in advance to avoid queues and make the most of limited time.