I packed for eight days to Hong Kong with just a cabin suitcase; here are the packing habits I swear by now

I used to think packing light meant giving something up. Then I spent eight days in Hong Kong carrying nothing more than a cabin suitcase and a small sling bag, and I realised the opposite was true. I was not waiting at baggage claim, dragging an oversized suitcase through train stations or trying to squeeze it into crowded public transport. I simply picked up my bag and kept moving.

One cabin suitcase, one sling bag and eight days in Hong Kong proved packing light can make every trip far less stressful. (Canva.com)

That trip completely changed how I pack. These days, I avoid large suitcases unless the trip genuinely calls for one. I rely on public transport during most international holidays and city breaks across India, so a cabin suitcase makes far more sense. The trick is not fitting more into a smaller bag. It is understanding the difference between packing for the trip you are taking and packing for three imaginary trips, just in case. Once you make that shift, packing becomes surprisingly simple.

Build a wardrobe, not a suitcase full of outfits

The biggest mistake I made in my early travel days was packing complete outfits. Every top had a matching bottom, every dinner needed a different look, and every activity seemed to demand fresh clothes. It sounds sensible until half the suitcase comes home untouched.

Now I use a simple formula. For every bottom, I pack three tops. It gives me enough combinations without filling the suitcase with clothes I will never wear.

For most week-long holidays, my packing list looks something like this.

Two pairs of bottoms(can be jeans, shorts, anything), with the heavier pair worn on the flight.

Five tops, including basic T-shirts and one elegant dress or shirt that works for dinner or a slightly smarter outing.

One lightweight layer like a cardigan or jacket.

Two pairs of shoes, usually comfortable sneakers and either heels or sandals depending on the destination.

I also stick to three colours that work together. Navy, white and olive is one of my favourite combinations, though black, beige and white works just as well. Every piece goes with almost everything else, so getting dressed each morning takes seconds instead of minutes.

The result is a suitcase that feels far more versatile than one packed with random favourites.

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Stop packing for imaginary situations

I think this is the habit that quietly adds the most weight. We all convince ourselves to pack one extra dress for a fancy dinner that never gets planned. Another pair of shoes in case the first pair feels uncomfortable. A jacket that only works with one outfit. Before long, the suitcase is full of items packed for situations that exist only in our heads.

I now ask myself one simple question. Will I realistically use this item more than once during the trip? If the answer is no, it stays home.

The same applies to basics. I no longer pack enough underwear for every single day. Five days' worth is usually enough because a quick wash in the hotel sink takes barely a couple of minutes. By the next morning, everything is dry and ready to wear again. That tiny task is much easier than carrying extra clothes for an entire holiday.

If I genuinely need something, chances are I can buy it at my destination. Every city has pharmacies and clothing stores. I have never had a trip ruined because I packed one less T-shirt or summer dress.

Keep toiletries and tech as simple as possible

Clothes usually get the blame, but toiletries and charging accessories quietly eat into valuable space. I have gradually switched to solid toiletries wherever possible. Shampoo bars last surprisingly long and remove the stress of liquid limits at airport security. I also carry products that do more than one job. A tinted moisturiser with SPF replaces multiple bottles in my toiletry pouch, and I happily use the basic shampoo or body wash provided by most hotels.

My technology kit has also become much smaller over the years. Instead of carrying every charger I own, I pack one universal travel adapter, a slim power bank and a single charging cable that works with all my devices. I stopped carrying gadgets simply because I owned them. If something is nice to have but never actually gets used beyond the flight, it has no place in my suitcase. Those small decisions free up far more space than most people expect.

Let your packing method do the work

Packing more efficiently is not about forcing the suitcase shut. Compression packing cubes have made the biggest difference to the way I travel. They reduce the space clothes take up and keep everything organised throughout the trip. I roll softer clothes like T-shirts and workout wear, while structured pieces such as shirts or trousers are folded neatly to avoid heavy creases.

I also use every bit of space. Socks fit neatly inside shoes, while charging cables and other small accessories slip into clothes without taking up extra room.

It takes only a few extra minutes while packing, but the suitcase feels noticeably more organised once I arrive.

The best part begins before the holiday does

My favourite travel moment now is not reaching the hotel. It is walking straight past the baggage carousel while everyone else waits for checked luggage to appear.

Travelling with just a cabin suitcase has made every trip feel lighter in more ways than one. I spend less time thinking about what I packed, less time moving luggage from one place to another and more time enjoying the destination itself.

After that Hong Kong trip, I realised I had not missed a single item I left behind. That was the moment I stopped packing out of habit and started packing with intention. I have never looked back.

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{{^usCountry}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next." Read Less travelhong kongtraveller



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