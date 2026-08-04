I spent 3 luxurious days at Siyam World in Maldives: Step inside the resort with endless fun and relaxation

Brimming with recreation, relaxation, entertainment, and experiences beyond what you think a typical Maldivian holiday offers, Siyam World comes as a surprise. It is the largest resort in the Maldives – a tropical realm of limitless marvels – and HT Lifestyle got to experience a luxurious three-day stay at the island resort in Noonu Atoll.

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The fun continues…

Since I was in the Maldives for eight days and my journey to Siyam World came after a stunning two-day relaxing vacation at Iru Fushi, we took a speedboat from there instead of heading directly to the resort from Male. However, those travelling from Delhi to Male can arrive by flight at Velana International Airport, where a 40-minute seaplane transfer will take them to the resort.

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Siyam World is set across 54 acres.

{{^usCountry}} My arrival was as warm and inviting as the resort's pristine beaches with the gorgeous white sand, striking blue waters, and a welcoming team who made me feel at home. Amid traditional bodu beru beats and a refreshing drink, the resort butlers explained the island and the endless facilities and activities available on it. The spirit of the Maldives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My arrival was as warm and inviting as the resort's pristine beaches with the gorgeous white sand, striking blue waters, and a welcoming team who made me feel at home. Amid traditional bodu beru beats and a refreshing drink, the resort butlers explained the island and the endless facilities and activities available on it. The spirit of the Maldives {{/usCountry}}

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You might think that the Maldives is boring and slow-paced, but Siyam World proves otherwise. Set across 54 acres on one of the most beautiful natural islands in Noonu Atoll, this is the Maldives turned up – where freedom and discovery define your every stay.

Maldives' largest floating waterpark is in Siyam World.

With over two miles of beach and direct access to around three miles of house reef, the resort houses the largest range of accommodation types in the country – including 16 villa categories, ranging from overwater villas with private pools and direct sea slides to beachside pavilions and expansive two-storey residences.

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Some other recreational activities available to tourists include mini moke cars to cruise around the island and feel like you are in a James Bond movie, Maldives' largest floating waterpark, over 20 dining venues, a go-karting track, a full-size football field for kids to play and train, and more. There is literally so much to do at Siyam World that your phone battery runs out of juice first.

The beach villa with a private pool.

Welcome home

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For my three-night stay at Siyam World, a stunning beach villa with a private pool became my home. It had direct access to the white-sand beach, making the ocean an extension of the room itself. Waking up every morning to the sound of waves crashing, the birds singing, and the fresh breeze blowing away the city's tiredness was the highlight.

Like many Maldivian accommodations, luxury extended beyond indoor spaces here, too, with a lavish outdoor bathing area, a jacuzzi tub, and an open seating and shower area.

Arigato – a Japanese restaurant by the beach.

After a day of travelling and settling down in my room, I ended my first day with a luxurious dinner at Arigato – a Japanese restaurant by the beach, where the sea breeze accompanies every bite you take.

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The following morning shifted the focus to leisure, relaxation, conservation, and adventure. After a mindful yoga session by the beach, I participated in coral reef planting – a reminder that beneath the Maldives' beauty lies a fragile ecosystem requiring active preservation. If you love animals, the resort also has the country's only horse ranch, where a vet also cares for many rescued animals.

The resort's Maldivian restaurant, Kaage.

It was followed by a snorkelling excursion in unusually choppy waters, which provided a more dramatic encounter with the marine life. The highlight of the evening, however, was a gorgeous sunset and an introduction to Maldivian flavours at the resort's Maldivian restaurant, Kaage.

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One of the more unexpected experiences came the next day. Horse riding isn’t what you would normally associate with the Maldives, yet Siyam World offers exactly that. The morning included a ride by the beach, followed by a Maldivian cooking class with a hands-on introduction to local cuisine, and a go-karting race.

At Siyam World, the resort gave me a Maldives beyond what glossy pictures show, and it was truly breathtaking.

This article was produced following a two-day stay hosted at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi upon editorial invitation.