I took Rare Rabbit's rose gold suitcase on three trips. Here's my Tried and Tested review

There was a time when a suitcase was just something you stuffed your clothes into before rushing to the airport. Today, it feels like an extension of your personal style. It rolls beside you through terminals, hotel lobbies and city streets, quietly becoming part of your overall look. Some brands have understood this shift. Others are still making the same black boxes they have had for years.

The Rare Rabbit Tony suitcase in Rose Gold combines stylish looks, thoughtful storage and smooth mobility for frequent travellers seeking premium luggage. (Hindustan Times)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

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The Rare Rabbit Tony suitcase, created in partnership with Escape Plan, clearly belongs in the first category. Rare Rabbit has always had a sharp eye for fashion, so I was curious to see if that same thinking could make its way into luggage. After travelling with the rose gold suitcase on three separate trips over the last month, I have plenty to say.

More than just another suitcase

The first time I met Abhinav Pathak from Escape Plan, he described the Tony as "the perfect suitcase for women who love to travel." It sounded like a bold statement, especially from someone entering a market already filled with premium luggage.

As we continued talking, I found myself bringing up something that has bothered me for years. The moment many luggage brands decide to make something for women, they immediately reach for pastel pinks, floral details or accessories that feel completely disconnected from the women who are actually buying them. Somewhere along the conversation, I joked that perhaps too many of these suitcases were designed by men. Everyone laughed before someone casually mentioned that no design gets approved without the women on the team signing off on it. Suddenly, everything clicked.

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When Tony finally rolled towards me, I immediately understood what they meant. It had a softer personality without feeling delicate. It looked polished, modern and quietly confident. It was feminine but classic and modern, which is surprisingly difficult to get right.

Rare Rabbit Tony suitcase at the airport

The design details

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{{^usCountry}} The Rose Gold finish is easily my favourite part of this suitcase. It is modern rather than flashy, with a muted metallic effect sitting beneath a matte textured shell that catches light beautifully. It feels luxurious and demands attention from across the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rose Gold finish is easily my favourite part of this suitcase. It is modern rather than flashy, with a muted metallic effect sitting beneath a matte textured shell that catches light beautifully. It feels luxurious and demands attention from across the room. {{/usCountry}}

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Then there are the details. The soft gold accents on the wheels, trolley handle, zip pullers and trim pieces genuinely impressed me. I recently unboxed a premium French suitcase with similar hardware, and the gold looked far too loud for my liking. Here, every metallic element feels balanced. Nothing competes for attention. Instead, everything works together.

I also appreciated the shape. Most hard-shell suitcases lose usable packing space because of heavily rounded corners. This one keeps cleaner lines and slightly softer edges, allowing clothes to fit neatly right into the corners. It sounds like a tiny detail until you start packing and realise you are making better use of every inch inside.

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After three trips

The Tony has already travelled with me on three separate occasions, and I can confidently say it has become one of those rare products that attracts attention without asking for it.

Anyone who has flown through Bengaluru's Terminal 1 knows exactly how chaotic the baggage belt can get. On one trip, I found myself chatting to the person standing beside me simply because both of us were waiting for the Rose Gold suitcase to come around. It is not often luggage becomes a conversation starter, yet this one managed it more than once.

Performance has been equally impressive. The wheels glide smoothly across airport floors, making long walks between gates feel effortless. The telescopic handle feels sturdy in hand and remains comfortable even during those rushed airport moments when you are juggling coffee, your phone and a backpack all at once.

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The suitcase never felt like another piece of luggage I had to drag behind me. It simply became part of the experience.

What I loved

The inside is every bit as impressive as the exterior. The fabric immediately feels premium, and the organisation has clearly been thought through carefully. The partitions make packing simple, everything stays neatly in place, and nothing feels like an afterthought.

What stood out most was the overall quality. Every zip, stitch and panel feels well finished. Good quality control usually goes unnoticed because everything simply works. That is exactly what happened here.

If I had one small disappointment, it would be the absence of packing cubes. At this price point, I have almost come to expect them as part of the package. The suitcase is so well executed that I found myself wishing it also included accessories worthy of the same standard.

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Rare Rabbit Tony suitcase

What could be better

There were only a couple of things I noticed after travelling with it.

The suitcase is slightly longer than many others I own. While that extra length helps with packing, it also means fitting multiple large suitcases into my car boot became slightly trickier. A slightly more compact footprint would have made loading easier.

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The Rose Gold finish also deserves a little extra care. It still looked fantastic after my trips, though lighter colours naturally ask for a bit more attention than a traditional black suitcase if you want them looking fresh for years.

Should you buy it?

Absolutely, if good design matters to you.

The Rare Rabbit Tony does not rely on bright colours or unnecessary decoration to appeal to women. Instead, it feels confident, stylish and incredibly well made. It looks just as good waiting beside you at the boarding gate as it does rolling into a hotel lobby.

I can also see this becoming a brilliant gift for someone who enjoys collecting beautifully made pieces instead of settling for the ordinary. It feels fashionable without any extra gimmick to it and backs that up with genuine everyday usability.

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For me, the collaboration between Rare Rabbit and Escape Plan proves that when a fashion-first brand joins hands with people who understand travel, the result can be something genuinely special. This is one suitcase I will happily keep reaching for every time I pack for my next flight.

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Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.