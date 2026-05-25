I travel over 8 times a years, and I guarantee these 5 travel accessories will simplify your airport commute

As someone constantly catching flights and already 16 flights into the year, I have realised airport comfort matters just as much as the destination itself. We spend weeks planning outfits, hotel stays, restaurant bookings, and activities, yet somehow forget that airports can easily take up more time than a short domestic flight. Between long queues, delayed boarding calls, chaotic security checks, dead phone batteries, uncomfortable waiting areas, and struggling to organise documents at the last minute, airports can quickly become exhausting.

From cabin trolleys to insulated travel mugs, these airport accessories make every flight smoother, quicker, and far less chaotic. (canva.com)

Over time, I have picked up a few smart travel accessories that genuinely make the entire experience feel smoother and far less stressful. These are the small things that make a big difference and honestly make me want to arrive at the airport earlier, grab a coffee, and actually enjoy the start of a holiday before stepping onto the plane.

1. A reliable cabin trolley with/without a laptop compartment

People can give me a hundred reasons to skip trolley bags, but I genuinely love them. As designs have improved, cabin trolleys have become completely non-negotiable for me. Everyone says backpacks are easier for running around and exploring, but I actually find travelling lighter and more comfortably with a trolley. No sore shoulders, no straps crushing my clothes, and no carrying unnecessary weight for hours. I have spent nights at airports from midnight till 6 am in Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad because, as a solo traveller, airports feel safer than late-night cab rides. After tote bags, laptop backpacks, and suitcases, I can confidently say cabin trolleys with laptop compartments make airport life so much easier.

2. The right walking shoes

Walking shoes are one essential I would never skip at the airport. Airports are getting bigger, fancier, and far more spread out, and that walk to your gate can honestly feel like a mini marathon, especially during connecting flights that need terminal changes. I have never understood people travelling in heels because they feel wildly impractical to me. I usually carry mine in my cabin bag and change right before stepping out if I want to look slightly more put together. But during the actual travel process, comfort always wins. If you ever spot me walking through an airport with an overpriced coffee in hand, chances are I will be wearing my trusted Asics or New Balance sneakers. They have carried me through more airports than I can count.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Thermal insulated water bottle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Thermal insulated water bottle {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A thermal insulated water bottle is another airport essential I refuse to travel without. Most airports today have water dispensers and refill stations everywhere. From Bhopal to Bangalore, I have almost always found free drinking water available after security checks. Carrying an insulated bottle means you can keep your water cold or warm through the entire trip without constantly hunting for overpriced bottles at airport kiosks. It is also such an easy way to cut down on single-use plastic while travelling. I always refill mine right before boarding because staying hydrated during flights is genuinely important, and those tiny paper cups with three sips of water are simply not enough for anyone trying to feel human after a flight instead of barely surviving it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A thermal insulated water bottle is another airport essential I refuse to travel without. Most airports today have water dispensers and refill stations everywhere. From Bhopal to Bangalore, I have almost always found free drinking water available after security checks. Carrying an insulated bottle means you can keep your water cold or warm through the entire trip without constantly hunting for overpriced bottles at airport kiosks. It is also such an easy way to cut down on single-use plastic while travelling. I always refill mine right before boarding because staying hydrated during flights is genuinely important, and those tiny paper cups with three sips of water are simply not enough for anyone trying to feel human after a flight instead of barely surviving it. {{/usCountry}}

4. A travel mug

A recent favourite travel habit of mine has been carrying a travel mug through airports. If your backpack, tote bag, or suitcase setup does not have enough space, just carry a small bottle sling bag and use the cup holder for your coffee tumbler instead. It is such an easy switch and honestly makes airport coffee runs feel far less wasteful. I have already tested this at Costa, Starbucks, and even airport lounges, and they happily fill up my own mug instead of handing over another disposable cup. It also keeps your coffee warm longer, which is genuinely useful during delayed flights and long layovers. And let us be honest, it looks quite cool too. Travel already adds heavily to our carbon footprint, so small habits like this feel completely worth adding to the routine.

5. The right document and card holder

Personally, I hate pulling out my wallet at airports because there are always three other things in my hand at the same time. A regular wallet just never feels practical enough for travel days. I have found travel document holders and passport organisers far more useful because they actually fit everything you need in one spot. Most have enough space for boarding passes, card slots for ID cards and lounge access cards, plus a little cash for snacks or an impulse coffee before boarding. It keeps all your travel essentials easy to access while everything else stays safely tucked away inside your handbag or cabin luggage. It may sound oddly specific, but every person I have convinced to switch has agreed instantly. It genuinely makes airports feel less chaotic and cuts down the stress of constantly searching for things.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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