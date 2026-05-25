I travel over 8 times a years, and I guarantee these 5 travel accessories will simplify your airport commute
These smart airport essentials save time, reduce stress, and make long waits, security checks, and boarding feel far more comfortable.
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SWISS MILITARY Black Gold Collection Bristol Luggage, Anti-Theft Zipperless Trolley, TSA Lock, 360° Wheels, USB & Type-C Port, 14 in Laptop Compartment, 44L, Makrolon PC, (Free Cover) Gold, 55cm
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uppercase Topo (Small) 56 Cms, Hardsided Cabin Trolley Bag, 8 Wheel Spinner Sustainable Luggage with TSA Lock & Anti-Theft Zippers, 2000 Days Warranty Dual Tone (Orange & White)
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ASICS Unisex Gel-Quantum 360 I AMP Pale Oak/Wool Sneakers - 11 UK Men/ 10 UK Women (1203A731.200)
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Campus Womens Annie Walking Shoes Rose Pink - 5UK/India
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Borosil 900ml Gosports Black Stainless Steel Bottle | ISI Certified Made in India Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Flask | 14 Hours Hot & 18 Hours Cold | Leakproof, BPA Free | 1 Year Warranty
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Milton Atlantis 900 thermosteel Water Bottle 750 ml, 24 Hr Hot and Cold I Leak Proof Lid, ISI Certified I Vacuum Insulated I for Office, Gym, School I Purple
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Perch Water Bottle 1 LTR Stainless Steel | Hot and Cold Flask | ISI Certified | Vacuum Insulated | BPA Free | Leak Proof Lid | for Office, School, Gym, Home, Travel | Zenith 1000ml | Amber Brown
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Borosil 260ml Coffeemate Stainless Steel Travel Mug | Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, Black | 8 Hrs Hot & 14 Hours Cold | Ideal for Personal & Corporate Gifting (Mocha)
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MILTON Thermosteel Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Travel with Strainer, ISI Certified, Hot & Cold, Anti Skid Bottom, Spill Proof and Rustproof, 350 ml, Light Green
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HAMELIN Unisex Vegan Leather Passport Holder | RFID Blocking Technology|Passport Holder For Family 4|Travel Organiser,Pasport Pouch Case for Men,Women with 4 Pasport Cover Slots & 8 Card Slots|Caramel
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HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Genuine Leather Passport Cover for Men, Passport Cover for Women, RFID Passport Holder for Men Travel Accessories for Men, Passport Bag for Men, 7 ATM Card Slots - Brushwood
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Spigen Life Passport Holder, Travel Documents Organizer with RFID Blocking, SIM Card Holder and Eject Pin, Wrist Strap, up to 4 Passports - Black
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As someone constantly catching flights and already 16 flights into the year, I have realised airport comfort matters just as much as the destination itself. We spend weeks planning outfits, hotel stays, restaurant bookings, and activities, yet somehow forget that airports can easily take up more time than a short domestic flight. Between long queues, delayed boarding calls, chaotic security checks, dead phone batteries, uncomfortable waiting areas, and struggling to organise documents at the last minute, airports can quickly become exhausting.
Over time, I have picked up a few smart travel accessories that genuinely make the entire experience feel smoother and far less stressful. These are the small things that make a big difference and honestly make me want to arrive at the airport earlier, grab a coffee, and actually enjoy the start of a holiday before stepping onto the plane.
1. A reliable cabin trolley with/without a laptop compartment
People can give me a hundred reasons to skip trolley bags, but I genuinely love them. As designs have improved, cabin trolleys have become completely non-negotiable for me. Everyone says backpacks are easier for running around and exploring, but I actually find travelling lighter and more comfortably with a trolley. No sore shoulders, no straps crushing my clothes, and no carrying unnecessary weight for hours. I have spent nights at airports from midnight till 6 am in Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad because, as a solo traveller, airports feel safer than late-night cab rides. After tote bags, laptop backpacks, and suitcases, I can confidently say cabin trolleys with laptop compartments make airport life so much easier.
2. The right walking shoes
Walking shoes are one essential I would never skip at the airport. Airports are getting bigger, fancier, and far more spread out, and that walk to your gate can honestly feel like a mini marathon, especially during connecting flights that need terminal changes. I have never understood people travelling in heels because they feel wildly impractical to me. I usually carry mine in my cabin bag and change right before stepping out if I want to look slightly more put together. But during the actual travel process, comfort always wins. If you ever spot me walking through an airport with an overpriced coffee in hand, chances are I will be wearing my trusted Asics or New Balance sneakers. They have carried me through more airports than I can count.
3. Thermal insulated water bottle{{/usCountry}}
3. Thermal insulated water bottle{{/usCountry}}
A thermal insulated water bottle is another airport essential I refuse to travel without. Most airports today have water dispensers and refill stations everywhere. From Bhopal to Bangalore, I have almost always found free drinking water available after security checks. Carrying an insulated bottle means you can keep your water cold or warm through the entire trip without constantly hunting for overpriced bottles at airport kiosks. It is also such an easy way to cut down on single-use plastic while travelling. I always refill mine right before boarding because staying hydrated during flights is genuinely important, and those tiny paper cups with three sips of water are simply not enough for anyone trying to feel human after a flight instead of barely surviving it.{{/usCountry}}
A thermal insulated water bottle is another airport essential I refuse to travel without. Most airports today have water dispensers and refill stations everywhere. From Bhopal to Bangalore, I have almost always found free drinking water available after security checks. Carrying an insulated bottle means you can keep your water cold or warm through the entire trip without constantly hunting for overpriced bottles at airport kiosks. It is also such an easy way to cut down on single-use plastic while travelling. I always refill mine right before boarding because staying hydrated during flights is genuinely important, and those tiny paper cups with three sips of water are simply not enough for anyone trying to feel human after a flight instead of barely surviving it.{{/usCountry}}
4. A travel mug
A recent favourite travel habit of mine has been carrying a travel mug through airports. If your backpack, tote bag, or suitcase setup does not have enough space, just carry a small bottle sling bag and use the cup holder for your coffee tumbler instead. It is such an easy switch and honestly makes airport coffee runs feel far less wasteful. I have already tested this at Costa, Starbucks, and even airport lounges, and they happily fill up my own mug instead of handing over another disposable cup. It also keeps your coffee warm longer, which is genuinely useful during delayed flights and long layovers. And let us be honest, it looks quite cool too. Travel already adds heavily to our carbon footprint, so small habits like this feel completely worth adding to the routine.
5. The right document and card holder
Personally, I hate pulling out my wallet at airports because there are always three other things in my hand at the same time. A regular wallet just never feels practical enough for travel days. I have found travel document holders and passport organisers far more useful because they actually fit everything you need in one spot. Most have enough space for boarding passes, card slots for ID cards and lounge access cards, plus a little cash for snacks or an impulse coffee before boarding. It keeps all your travel essentials easy to access while everything else stays safely tucked away inside your handbag or cabin luggage. It may sound oddly specific, but every person I have convinced to switch has agreed instantly. It genuinely makes airports feel less chaotic and cuts down the stress of constantly searching for things.
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