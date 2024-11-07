Iconic 150-year-old Matheran-Neral mini toy train resumes service for tourists, offers scenic journey through hills

The services of the iconic Matheran-Neral mini toy train resumed after a short break in the monsoon season. The train, having a rich history of over 150 years covers around 20 kilometres of journey, offering people a scenic route through the small hill station. Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) of Central Railways said that the train was stopped in June 8th because of the monsoon season and was started on November 6. Matheran-Neral mini toy train resumes service after monsoon break. (HT photo)

A journey through scenic hills and historic routes

"This particular train covers a very short distance of 20 kilometres. It has 236 sharp curvature over which passengers can enjoy the ride also, it is primarily a narrow gauge train, it has a history of almost more than 150 years. It reaches Neral to Matheran in approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. The CRPO also said the train has six coaches, one first-class coach and four second class coaches.

The passengers have various facilities and can buy first class and second class tickets to experience the route in the hilly area, the CRPO said, “The entire distance is covered, passengers have facilities to purchase first class tickets and second class tickets also their prices are also reasonable for journey and unique journey passengers.” The train reportedly transports 600-700 passengers on an average everyday

The CRPO further mentioned that the train is loved by school children, offering them a fun experience to travel to the vehicle free Matheran hilly area. "This train gives the actual pleasure of viewing the scenic background of Neral and Matheran to all its passengers," Swapnil Nila added. One of the passengers said that they enjoyed the ride along on the first day of the train too. "I am liking it very much, before I was bored because the train was delayed slightly but then I got the ticket and saw the view while in the train, it is really good," said the passengers.

Timings and transport restrictions for tourists

Another 16 year old passgenger said, “I specially came from Mumbai to travel in this train. I believe that whoever stays in Maharashtra they should come to Matheran if they have never visited a hill station before” This toy train starts from Neral and ends at Matheran and takes around 2 hours 30 minutes to complete. The elevation originally starts from 40 meters above sea level and then steadily climbs up to 850 meters at Matheran.

The train usually runs twice from Neral to Matheran from Monday-Friday and also offers six shuttle services from Aman lodge to Matheran. Two additional services are added during the weekend to accommodate the tourists in the area. "Between Aman lodge to Matheran, no other mode of transportation apart from railways, e rickshaws and Econological zone permitted taxis are permitted move," the CRPO said.