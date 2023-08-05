Independence Day 2023 long weekend trip ideas: 6 places perfect for a getaway

August is the perfect time to plan a holiday if you have been craving some time away from work and the fast-paced city life. The month has two long weekend opportunities. And the first weekend is just around the corner. Come Independence Day, and you can take a five-day-long vacation by taking just one day's leave from work. How? Check out the calendar below:

August 12, Saturday

August 13, Sunday

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)

Here are 6 places perfect to spend the Independence Day 2023 long weekend. (Krishna Priya Pallavi, Pexels)

You just need to take an off from your work on August 14, Monday, and you will have five days on your hand to explore and travel to your heart's content. So, if you plan on taking a vacation, we have curated a few places to have uninterrupted and laidback fun as you venture out with family, friends or alone.

Independence Day 2023 long weekend trip ideas

Udaipur

Visit Udaipur during this Independence Day long weekend. (Krishna Priya Pallavi)

Udaipur is around 12-13 hours away from Delhi by road, and the journey is worth the travel, considering the seamless blend of scenic beauty, rich culture, and regal history that welcomes you when you land in the city. From the bustling bazaar, majestic architecture, regal palaces, delectable street food options, and picturesque landscapes to the vibrant atmosphere, there's a lot to explore in Udaipur.

Landour

Spend your monsoon in this quaint little Uttarakhand hill town only eight hours away from Delhi and an hour away from Mussoorie this long weekend. Landour is home to impressive history, architecture, the famous Landour Bakehouse, and people - one of India's most beloved writers - Ruskin Bond - lives here. If you love slow travelling, Landour will let you experience the feeling. Don't miss out on the colonial architecture, gorgeous cafes, decadent food, and short hikes that will allow you to immerse yourself in nature.

Alleppey

Alleyppey is around 13 hours away from Bangalore. (Pexels)

Alleppey allows travellers to venture into the heart of Kerala's enchanting backwaters. This dreamy destination is around 13 hours away from Bangalore and is perfect for a long weekend retreat with friends or family. There's a lot to explore here, including the Kuttanad Backwaters, Alappuzha Beach, Marari Beach, kayaking, decadent seafood, and more.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a quaint hill station in the picturesque Western Ghats. (Pixabay)

Mahabaleshwar, a quaint hill station in the picturesque Western Ghats, is known for its magnificent rivers and majestic peaks. Its natural splendour, adventure activities like trekking, hiking, boating, birdwatching and rock climbing, elevated viewing points like Arthur's Seat or the Lingmala Waterfall, Mapro Garden, and nature walks in Tapola will enchant your senses.

Coorg

Coorg is about a 7-hour drive from Bangalore. (Pixabay)

About a 7-hour drive from Bangalore, Coorg, popularly known as Scotland of India, will help you de-stress during the long weekend if you are in South India. Coorg allows you to unwind in the lap of nature amid aromatic coffee and spice plantations, lush green hills, cascading waterfalls and a distinct old-world charm. A few must-visit places are Abbey Falls, Madikeri Fort, Irupu Falls and more.

Gangtok

Gangtok is another ideal destination for the upcoming long weekend. (Pixabay)

Gangtok is another ideal destination for the upcoming long weekend if you love visiting the hills during the monsoon. Incredibly alluring, pleasantly boisterous and wreathed in clouds, the city is quite popular among travellers. Dzongri Trek, Varsey/Barsey Trek, Tholung Trek, Tsomgo Lake, Ban Jhakri Falls, Tashi viewpoint, Enchey Monastery, Ganesh Tok, and Do Drul Chorten Rumtek Monastery are some of the not-to-be-missed experiences here.