‘India could teach Europe something’: British man's Delhi to Jaipur sleeper bus journey in $4 leaves him baffled

A British man, currently travelling across India, recently took to Instagram to praise Indian bus services. On July 24, Jack Heaton travelled from Delhi to Jaipur in a private sleeper bus and posted an enthusiastic review, praising its high quality and noting that it outperforms European alternatives.

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In the video, Jack shared that his bus from Delhi to Jaipur had a modern, spacious interior that comfortably accommodated passengers, and amenities included an on-board restroom and a delicious complimentary meal. He also emphasised the incredible value of the experience, noting that the entire ticket cost just a few dollars.

‘India could teach Europe something…’

In a video titled ‘India could teach Europe something’, Jack wrote in the caption, “I’ve been travelling around India for about three and a half months now, and the experience on journeys varies massively…But you know what, I was pleasantly surprised by this sleeper bus, it’s probably the best one I’ve done yet, it wasn’t overnight, but I probably could have slept through the night (rare for me on transport).”

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing his genuine bafflement at the quality of India's sleeper bus services, Jack stated that they could put Europe to shame. Sharing a review of the bus, he added that it was ‘very clean, modern, and huge.’ Additionally, in a few minutes of sitting inside the bus, he also got a meal that had ‘curry, dal, vegetables, rice, chapati, and even a gulab jamun.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing his genuine bafflement at the quality of India's sleeper bus services, Jack stated that they could put Europe to shame. Sharing a review of the bus, he added that it was ‘very clean, modern, and huge.’ Additionally, in a few minutes of sitting inside the bus, he also got a meal that had ‘curry, dal, vegetables, rice, chapati, and even a gulab jamun.’ {{/usCountry}}

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“Insane value for money,” he added. “Honestly, probably my favourite part was the food, genuinely was expecting it to be bad food you get on airplanes, but it tasted better than things I’ve had in a lot of restaurants.”

Spacious and value for money

Jack also praised the sleeper bus's spacious interiors. He clarified that, though he is not very tall, the first thing he noticed after lying down was the amount of space. “It's actually huge. I also think I spotted a toilet on the way in. So, let's go take a look down the front. Here we have it. Very simple, clean. We got a toilet and a sink. Can't really say much about it, but it's good; it has a toilet,” he added.

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After reaching Jaipur, Jack shared that the ride took him seven hours and considering he hates bus journeys, those were ‘pretty enjoyable seven hours’.

The journey cost him just over USD 4, which is approximately ₹386.27. “You really cannot complain. So, I definitely will be travelling again. For reference, this journey was from Delhi to Jaipur, and I have to say the value for money was insane,” he added.

How did the internet react?

Instagram users were impressed by the bus services and the ticket price. One user wrote, “4 dollars for 7 hours with that facility is a steal.” Someone else commented, “Thanks, brother, for showing this side of India—the side that social media rarely shows. I really appreciate your honest and balanced perspective.” Another user wrote, “This is class! So affordable for the service they provide.”

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.