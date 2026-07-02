IndiGo’s new no-check-in fare: The rules, the right cabin suitcase to pick, and how to pack for it

When IndiGo announced its new hand baggage only fare, I was genuinely intrigued. As someone who flies quite often, the idea of paying less simply by skipping checked baggage sounded like a great deal. You save money, get through the airport faster and walk straight out after landing without spending time at the baggage belt. Then I started reading the baggage rules.

A compact cabin suitcase packed efficiently for an IndiGo flight, ready to skip check-in queues and baggage claim with ease. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

It did not take long to realise that the cheaper fare is only part of the story. Most travellers are not worried about the ticket price. They are worried about fitting everything into one cabin suitcase while staying within the 7 kg cabin limit. One oversized suitcase or a bag that refuses to fit inside the airline's size limit can quickly wipe out the savings.

That sent me down a rabbit hole. After countless work trips, weekend breaks and family holidays, I have reached a point where I genuinely enjoy finding smarter ways to pack. If there is one thing I have learned, it is that travelling with only cabin luggage is not difficult. You simply need the right suitcase and a few packing tricks that make every bit of space count.

What exactly can you carry?

If you are booking IndiGo's hand baggage only fare, the rules are fairly simple. You can carry one piece of cabin baggage weighing up to 7 kg along with one personal item such as a handbag, laptop bag or small backpack.

Your cabin suitcase should also fit within the permitted dimensions of 55 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm. This is where many travellers get caught out. A suitcase that looks compact at home can suddenly seem much bigger once it is placed inside the airline's size limit.

If your bag crosses the size or weight limit, you could be asked to check it in and pay the applicable charges. That is exactly what this fare is designed to help you avoid, so it makes sense to plan.

Picking the right cabin suitcase makes all the difference

One thing I have realised after trying several cabin suitcases is that not every bag labelled as cabin-friendly is actually a safe choice. Many international 22-inch cabin suitcases can end up slightly taller once you include the wheels and handle. I usually stick to 20-inch cabin suitcases as they are more likely to fit within the allowed dimensions.

Soft-sided suitcases are great if you tend to squeeze in an extra T-shirt or jacket because they have a little flexibility. Hard-sided suitcases do a better job of protecting gadgets and fragile items, though they cannot stretch if you have packed a little too much.

If I am travelling for just a day or two, I also like using an under-seat trolley or a compact weekender bag. These usually fit without attracting much attention and make boarding much easier.

Five tips that have completely changed the way I pack

Choose an expandable suitcase, but keep it closed while flying

This is the first feature I look for while buying a cabin suitcase. An expandable zip gives you extra space when you genuinely need it. I always keep it closed while boarding so the suitcase stays within the size limit. If I end up shopping during the trip and decide to check in my bag on the return flight, that extra space becomes incredibly useful.

Skip cabin suitcases with built-in laptop compartments

This might sound surprising, but I have stopped buying cabin suitcases with padded laptop sections on the front. They look practical, but they eat into the packing space inside the suitcase. They also make the front bulge, which can push the bag closer to the maximum depth allowed. A simple flat front suitcase usually gives you more usable space.

Carry your laptop in a separate sleeve/ messenger bag

A slim laptop sleeve or messenger bag with a luggage strap is one of the smartest travel accessories I own. It slides neatly over the suitcase handle and counts as your personal item. Your laptop stays easy to reach during airport security checks, and you free up valuable space inside the cabin suitcase for clothes and toiletries.

Roll your clothes and use compression packing cubes

I cannot recommend packing cubes enough. Rolling clothes instead of folding them already saves space, but compression packing cubes take it one step further. They squeeze out extra air, keep everything organised and make it much easier to fit several outfits inside a cabin suitcase without creating a mess.

Wear the bulkiest clothes during your flight

This trick has saved me more times than I can count. If I am carrying chunky trainers, a hoodie or a jacket, I simply wear them while boarding. Airlines weigh your suitcase, not the clothes you have on. Once you are seated, you can always take off the jacket and keep it beside you.

My favourite cabin suitcase picks

If I were buying a cabin suitcase today with this fare in mind, these are the features I would look for first.

A 20-inch cabin-friendly size

Expandable storage

Lightweight construction

Smooth four-wheel design

A simple front without a built-in laptop compartment

Strong telescopic handle and sturdy wheels

These features make far more of a difference than flashy colours or extra pockets.

I genuinely think IndiGo's hand baggage only fare is a smart move for people who already travel light or are willing to pack a little smarter. Saving money on flights, skipping the baggage belt and getting out of the airport faster sounds like an easy win to me.

The right suitcase plays a much bigger role than most people realise. Pair that with a few practical packing habits, and fitting everything into a single cabin bag becomes far less stressful. After plenty of trips and plenty of packing mistakes, I can safely say that travelling with just cabin luggage has become my favourite way to fly. It is quicker, simpler, and, thanks to this new fare, a little lighter on the wallet too.

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