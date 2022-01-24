Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Indonesia reopens islands to Singaporean tourists to reboot tourism
travel

Indonesia reopens islands to Singaporean tourists to reboot tourism

Singaporeans can visit Batam and Bintan islands approximately 15 km (9.32 miles) and 30 km away respectively providing they are vaccinated against Covid-19, they undergo tests and have insurance coverage, authorities said.
Indonesia opened up two islands close to Singapore to visitors from the city-state on Monday, officials said, as part of calibrated moves to reboot its tourism sector while controlling the spread of Covid-19.(Unsplash)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Reuters |

Indonesia opened up two islands close to Singapore to visitors from the city-state on Monday, officials said, as part of calibrated moves to reboot its tourism sector while controlling the spread of Covid-19.

Singaporeans can visit Batam and Bintan islands approximately 15 km (9.32 miles) and 30 km away respectively providing they are vaccinated against Covid-19, they undergo tests and have insurance coverage, authorities said.

The two islands were hugely popular vacation spots among Singaporeans prior to the pandemic.

The move follows Indonesia's reopening of its holiday island Bali to foreign tourists in October.

ALSO READ: Thailand to resume quarantine-free tourism from February as Covid-19 eases

It was not immediately clear how the arrangement will be implemented in both countries.

Singapore has made no announcement of the sea route reopening and its transport authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the process could take time.

RELATED STORIES

Once Asia's Covid-19 epicentre, Indonesia has seen a rise in infections lately following months of containment, including from the Omicron variant. It reported its first two Omicron-related deaths on Saturday.

Follow more stories on &lt;strong&gt;Facebook &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;Twitter&lt;/strong&gt;

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia singapore travel tourist tourism
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP