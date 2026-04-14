Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage anniversary getaway: Snow, skiing and more

In another picturesque snowy setting, Ranbir is seen spending a quiet moment with his daughter Raha. Dressed in winter wear, Ranbir stands beside Raha as she looks curiously at a group of alpacas gathered near a wooden fence.

Other pictures offer a glimpse into their vacation, with the couple indulging in skiing, enjoying cosy candlelit meals, and sipping on hot beverages together.

The post starts with a cosy selfie of Alia and Ranbir striking a pose against a scenic mountain backdrop. Alia is dressed in a chic black turtleneck with her hair neatly tied back and gold hoop earrings. She is seen leaning in close to Ranbir with a smile. Meanwhile, Ranbir is sporting a casual grey knit sweater and a flat cap.

“Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life… In short … Tu saath hain toh din raat hain,” Alia wrote with the pictures.

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her vacation. She posted the pictures with the song Maahi Ve from her film Highway.

Actor Alia Bhatt is marking her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor amid a dreamy winter getaway. Giving fans a peek into their snow-clad escape, Alia shared some candid moments from the trip, accompanied by a mushy note dedicated to her husband.

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of their vacation and the joyful moments they shared together. One comment read, “Happy anniversary cuties, such wholesome pictures”, with another sharing, “Happy anniversary to you twooo, wishing y’all all the best.”

“Alot changed, but nothing's changed. That's love… Beaches, mountains, jungle safaris, amusement parks, ALL WITH THAT ONE PERSON. Happy 4,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “1st pic of Ralia and Highway movie song = Pure vibe.”

“This is the kind of love everyone secretly wants,” one mentioned. One wrote, “Love love love.”

“This is what peaceful love looks like,” one fan gushed, with another mentioning, “Years pass by but you two travelling all around the world (now w your little one) remains the same!!! Also the cheek with cheek pictures you take with RK,” another shared.

One fan wrote, “Can't believe you and ranbir get 4 years are complete, so fast time change , feel like last year You both are weds.”

Ranbir dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.

What’s next for Alia, Ranbir Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi. The film was set to release in theatres on April 17.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.