International travellers will now have to quarantine after entering Saudi Arabia

All the international travellers will be required to quarantine for a week in government-approved accommodation as they enter Saudi Arabia. This rule will be applicable from May 20.
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Saudi Arabia to require arriving visitors to quarantine for a week(Reuters)

Foreign citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia must quarantine for a week in government-approved accommodation starting May 20 to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Saudi civil aviation authority (GACA) said on Monday.

As the kingdom reopens, exempted individuals such as Saudi citizens, flight crews and diplomats will have to quarantine at home unless they are vaccinated, state news agency SPA said, citing an interior ministry official.

Airlines are required to contract accommodation approved by the tourism ministry to house people in quarantine. The cost will be added to airfare.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they present a vaccination certificate.

Non-Saudi travelers over 8 years old must show a negative PCR Covid-19 test result less than 72 hours old.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
