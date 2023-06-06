Basohli, being an off beat tourist destination and major water sports destination for the Jammu region, is being promoted for adventure tourism along with leisure and heritage tourism by the Tourism Department.

Jammu and Kashmir's off beat tourist destination, Basohli, being developed as hub for water sports (Photo by Twitter/24fpsArun)

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with Bani Basohli Development Authority, celebrated 'World Environment Day' at the Tourist Reception Centre Basohli, which witnessed a series of cultural festivities and other events.

The Department of Tourism said that it is committed to its endeavor to promote off-beat tourist destinations and adventure tourism.

The day-long celebrations kick-started with an 'Eco-Tourism Awareness Rally' by the local school children under the theme of "Beat Plastic Pollution" which is the official campaign theme of 'World Environment Day 2023' and is being globally celebrated with the hashtag #beatplasticpollution. The Awareness Rally was flagged off from Atal Setu Bridge which culminated at TRC Basohli.

The festivities were formally inaugurated by Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, J-K, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS) along with DDC Chairman Kathua Col. Mahan Singh, by launching a 'Plantation Drive'.

The dignitaries also visited the Departmental Stalls and interacted with the artisans of local Handloom and Handicraft products which were displayed at the venue under the theme "Humari Kala Humari Pehchann".

Basohli Painting exhibition was also organised on this occasion which received huge appreciation from the visiting dignitaries. Also, the Department of Handloom, J-K had put on a live display of traditional charkha.

While speaking on the occasion Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said that the Department of Tourism, J-K is committed to promoting Basohli as a major Tourist Destination of J-K and the Department shall make all endeavours to bring it to the global tourist map with modern-day State of the art facilities and infrastructure.

He also said that all critical gaps that need to be worked upon, shall be addressed by the Tourism Department, especially under the aegis of 'Swadesh Darshan' and other similar schemes of the Union Tourism Ministry. He appealed to all the stakeholders to join hands with the Tourism Department to usher in an era of collaborative efforts to take Basohli to greater heights.

The main highlight of the festivities was Water sports activities organized by the Department during the event. The Day long festivities also witnessed mesmerizing cultural performances by the artists of J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages which included folk dance performances, song and music performances.