Jammu-Kashmir admin builds new infrastructure in Kokernag to attract tourists

In an attempt to promote tourism in Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started building new infrastructure including huts, cafeterias and resorts under Prime Minister Development Project at a cost of ₹3.5 crore.
ANI | , Anantnag
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 09:43 AM IST
J-K admin begins constructing infrastructure in Kokernag to attract tourists(ANI)

For promoting tourism in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun constructing infrastructure under Prime Minister Development Project at a cost of 3.5 crore.

The authorities have begun the construction of new huts, cafeterias, resorts and tourist facilitation centres. The construction work is being executed by Kokernag Development Authority.

A proposal of a tunnel has been submitted which will give Kokernag round-the-year connectivity, informed Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla.

Speaking to ANI, the deputy commissioner also highlighted the plan to hold to a "tourist festival" soon, in order to attract people to visit Kokernag.

"Kokernag is a very beautiful area. Many assests are being created here by the Kokernag Development Authority to make this place a point of attraction for tourists. The whole district of Anantnag has many tourist points but specially Kokernag, Daksum, Sinthan can be turned into a famous tourist destination," he said.

Elaborating on the idea of alluring more people to Kokernag, he said, "Someone brought up the demand for holding a tourist festival in Kokernag. We will surely take up this matter with the tourism department so that maximum tourists pour in. Even a proposal of a tunnel was submitted which will give the area round-the-year connectivity."

Kokernag is one of the most popular weekend getaways from Srinagar during summers, located at an altitude of around 2012 metres above the sea level.

The local residents of the area have appreciated this step taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Manzoor Ahmad, a hotel owner, said, "The development authority is doing great work here. I have full faith that tourists will come here."

A local resident in the area believes that the youth will have better chances of employment with the current development plans.

Abdul Rashid said, "I really want to thank the government. A lot of unemployed youth in the area will get involved in the tourism business. There is a lot of unemployment in Kokernag."

Jan Muhammad, also a resident of Kokernag highlighted the new infrastructures being set up in the area.

"Some new huts have been made here and even new ones are coming up. They have also made some viewpoints in Daksum area. I really appreciate the work being done here," said Muhammad.

Despite the Covid-induced lockdown, the authorities have allowed construction work in many places of the Kashmir valley following some Covid protocols and under Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
