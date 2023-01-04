Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japan to toughen border control for travellers on direct flight from China

Updated on Jan 04, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, to toughen border control for Chinese travellers

Visitors line up to offer prayers on the first business day of the year at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. Japan to toughen border control for travellers on direct flight from China (Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg)
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tokyo

Japan will toughen its Covid-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec 30.

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, Kishida also told a nationally televised New Year news conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
