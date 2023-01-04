Japan to toughen border control for travellers on direct flight from China

Japan will toughen its Covid-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, Kishida also told a nationally televised New Year news conference.