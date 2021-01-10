Kerala: To set up Kalaripayattu Academy to boost traditional martial art form
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.
Kalaripayattu, also known as 'Kalari', is known for its long-standing history within Indian martial arts culture and is believed to be the oldest surviving martial art in the world.
According to the Department of Tourism, the 3,500 square feet gallery is expected to be completed in two months, where Kalari Asans (gurus) led by Padma Shri Meenakshiamma will conduct classes.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to release the syllabus of Kalaripayattu Academy on January 16, during the inauguration of the renovated Craft Village.
"The Kalaripayattu Academy plans to admit 100 students initially. The training will be imparted in two batches, from five to eight in the morning and from five to seven in the evening. Children and adults will have the opportunity to undertake training," a Tourism Department official said via a statement.
The state government also plans to link the Kalaripayattu Academy with the Dance Training College which is part of the Craft Village.
"Classes will be organized in such a way that Kalaripayattu training will be helpful for those dance students also," the official added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala: To set up Kalaripayattu Academy to boost traditional martial art form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What quarantine is like at the 'Most magical place on Earth'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why frequent travellers 7% happier than those who don't at all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French ski resorts' reopening hinges on Covid situation by Jan. 20 - minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai sees 2020 airport passenger numbers slump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourists play with snow, dance, enjoy themselves at J-K's Dehra ki Gali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia on high alert after overseas travellers bring new Covid-19 strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to resume international travel from March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Amsterdam wants to restrict tourists from its marijuana shops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: UK imposes mandatory Covid-19 tests for international travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Majority people want suspension of flights from countries with new virus strain: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourists trickle back to Havana despite tough Covid-19 protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox