News / Lifestyle / Travel / Koraput's Parab Festival begins; to showcase the best of tribal art and culture

Koraput's Parab Festival begins; to showcase the best of tribal art and culture

PTI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Koraput
Nov 04, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Parab-2023 promises a diverse array of activities & events, including tribal dances, songs, music featuring traditional instruments, mini-marathon and trekking.

The month-long 'Parab-2023', the annual cultural extravaganza of tribal-dominated Koraput district of Odisha showcasing the best of tribal art and culture, commenced in a vibrant and traditional manner at Borigumma. The festival, celebrated since 1996, aims to spotlight and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region while promoting tourism and providing a platform for local talent to shine.

The festival-cum-competition at panchayat, block and district level will go till November 24. (koraput.nic.in)
In a mesmerizing display of tradition, thousands of tribals, adorned in their traditional attire, danced to the tune of folk music to celebrate the lighting of the festival torch on Friday.

This symbolic 'first ritual' took place at the revered Maa Bhairabi temple at Borigumma. The rhythmic beats of tribal music filled the air as the community danced in unison, setting the tone for the days to come.

"The aim of the festival is to both protect and promote the region's rich cultural heritage. We are confident that this year's Parab will be remembered for participation and vibrancy," said Koraput District Collector Abddal M Akhtar, emphasising the festival's potential to boost tourism in the district, as tourist spot, including the cave shrine of Gupteswar, are being developed to attract more visitors.

Parab-2023 promises a diverse array of activities and events, including sports competition, tribal dances, songs, music featuring traditional instruments, mini-marathon and trekking.

The festival-cum-competition at panchayat, block and district level will go till November 24, before the mega celebrations from December 25 to 27 to be celebrated at the Government college ground here.

"This year it has been decided to celebrate Parab from the panchayat level to provide a platform for the hidden talents of the district to showcase their skills," said Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

"The launching ceremony has been a huge success with the participation of over 10,000 people and it is expected that its final celebration will draw more tourists, adding to the vibrancy and charm of this cultural celebration," he added.

As a part of the final celebrations, a five-day Pallishree Mela will be organised during the final celebration of Parab from November 25 at the festival ground. This event will feature a variety of handicrafts, providing a platform for local artisans to display their craftsmanship.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Saturday, November 04, 2023
