Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from Cocktail 2 shoot will make you book a trip instantly; see complete travel guide

Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from her Cocktail 2 shoot are serving up serious wanderlust goals, offering a glimpse into the sun-drenched beauty of the Italian island. From crystal-blue coastlines and charming cobbled streets to postcard-perfect backdrops that look straight out of a movie, her behind-the-scenes moments capture the effortless European charm of Sicily. (Also read: PM Modi’s Colosseum selfie with Giorgia Meloni puts spotlight on Rome’s ancient wonder; complete travel guide inside )

Kriti Sanon's trip highlights Sicily's scenic beauty. (Instagram/@kritisanon)

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Kriti took to Instagram on May 20 and shared stunning pictures from her trip, accompanied by the caption, “Mashooqa soaking the Sicilian sun.” In the images, she can be seen embracing breezy beach vibes, turning heads in vibrant swimwear and chic vacation-ready looks that perfectly match the coastal setting.

If you are impressed by Kriti’s travel diary and wish to plan your own trip, then here’s your complete guide to exploring Sicily like a dream Mediterranean escape.

Why Sicily is a dream European escape

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{{^usCountry}} Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean, is known for its mix of history, culture and breathtaking natural beauty. From golden beaches and turquoise waters to ancient ruins and picturesque hill towns, the island offers a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. The vibe is cinematic, which explains why it continues to be a favourite shooting destination for films and travel diaries alike. Must-visit places in Sicily {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean, is known for its mix of history, culture and breathtaking natural beauty. From golden beaches and turquoise waters to ancient ruins and picturesque hill towns, the island offers a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. The vibe is cinematic, which explains why it continues to be a favourite shooting destination for films and travel diaries alike. Must-visit places in Sicily {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of Sicily’s biggest highlights is its coastline. Beaches like San Vito Lo Capo, Scala dei Turchi and Mondello are famous for their clear waters and scenic views. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Sicily’s biggest highlights is its coastline. Beaches like San Vito Lo Capo, Scala dei Turchi and Mondello are famous for their clear waters and scenic views. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For culture lovers, Taormina offers stunning cliffside views and ancient Greek theatres, while Palermo brings vibrant markets, baroque architecture and rich street food culture. Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, adds a dramatic adventure element to the island. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For culture lovers, Taormina offers stunning cliffside views and ancient Greek theatres, while Palermo brings vibrant markets, baroque architecture and rich street food culture. Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, adds a dramatic adventure element to the island. {{/usCountry}}

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Kriti Sanon's stunning Sicily diaries inspire travel goals. (Unsplash)

What to do in Sicily

Travellers can enjoy a mix of beach hopping, food trails and heritage walks. Sicilian cuisine is a major highlight, with fresh seafood, cannoli, arancini and granita topping the must-try list. Boat tours, sunset views along coastal towns and leisurely strolls through historic streets make the experience even more magical.

Best time to visit Sicily

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The ideal time to visit Sicily is between April and June or September and October, when the weather is pleasant and crowds are relatively lighter. Summers can be hot, but are perfect for beach lovers.

Comfortable footwear is essential as many towns have cobblestone streets. Renting a car is also recommended for exploring hidden beaches and scenic countryside spots at your own pace. Booking accommodations early during peak season ensures better options near popular coastal towns.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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