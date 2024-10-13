London to Tokyo: Top holiday destinations and the best time to book tickets, according to Google

The holiday season is approaching. With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, people are already busy planning their year-end vacations. It is that time of the year when people take off to picturesque locations for their yearly vacations. From spending time with their families to catching up with their friends, this is the time to make new memories. According to Google, here are the top destinations and the best times to book flight tickets. According to Google, here are the top destinations and the best times to book flight tickets. (Unsplash)

Thanksgiving: top 10 destinations

Orlando

2. Cancun

3. New York

4. Tokyo

5. London

6. Miami

7. Paris

8. Los Angeles

9. Las Vegas

10. Honolulu

Christmas and New Year’s Eve: top 10 destinations

Tokyo

2. Orlando

3. Cancun

4. Miami

5. New York

6. London

7. San Juan

8. Honolulu

9. Paris

10. Las Vegas

Take a note of best times to book flights

Domestic flights: According to Google, the best time to book domestic flights is 38 days before departure.

International flights: In case of international travel, earlier is better. It is best to book flights at least 101 days before the date of travel. Often the historical low-price range is within 50 days before departure.

ALSO READ: 5 essential travel tips for first-time visitors to India

Thanksgiving: According to Google, for travel during Thanksgiving, the best time to book flights is 45 days before departure date.

Christmas: It is advisable to plan a bit ahead in case of having travel plans during the Christmas. Flight prices have been observed to be lowest at least 58 days before departure.

Spring break: For travel during March or April, it is advised to boom flights at least 44 days before the departure date.

Summer vacation: For plans of summer vacations, flights should be booked at least 43 days before.

Trips to Europe: People traveling to Europe should book flights 94 days before departure.

Trips to Mexico or the Caribbean: 44 days before departure, flight prices have been observed to be lowest.

ALSO READ: Planning perfect summer getaway: Destination planning and essentials for memorable trip