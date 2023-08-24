Made In Heaven: A guide to lavish destination weddings featuring all stunning locations featured in MIH

Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, and Reema Kagti's Amazon Prime Video series, Made In Heaven, has created waves in the world of OTT. Though the show is fiction, it often takes inspiration from real wedding scenes of Indian society, especially from the homes of the affluent families of metropolitan cities, including Delhi. The show also explores our fascination with marriages with the backdrop of some stunning destinations in India and the one episode shot in the French Riviera in the latest season. Scroll through as we list the places where the Made In Heaven creators shot their two seasons. Scenic pictures of the Mundota Palace and the French Riviera. (Instagram, Pexels)

Delhi

Delhi is one of the detonations where Made In Heaven creators shot the episodes. (Pexels)

Several episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 have been shot around Delhi as they explore how the rich have their weddings. From rustic Havelis in Chandani chowks to lavish Bungalows in Chattarpur to lush green forests of South Delhi and more, these were some of the places the makers of Made In Heaven chose for shooting wedding episodes for both the parts.

Mundota Fort and Palace

Featured in episode 7 of Made In Heaven, called 'A Royal Affair', the Mundota Fort Palace sits atop a granite hill offering a sweeping village view. This 14th-century war fortress is India's first luxury heritage polo resort. Spread over twenty acres, it boasts open courtyards, terraces, charming pavilions, lush green gardens, and more, making it a perfect place for a luxurious destination wedding.

Kesroli Hill Fort - Neemrana

A historic 700-year-old property with a splendid 360-degree view of the surrounding hills and fields, the Kesroli Hill Fort in Alwar, Rajasthan, gets featured in episode 3 of Made In Heaven titled 'And They Lived Happily Ever After' starring Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor. According to their official website, the Kesroli Fort is one of the oldest and best Alwar fort resorts. The sun-kissed terraces overlooking mustard fields, the lush green courtyards, and more make it a quintessential location for a destination wedding.

A French Riviera Affair

An episode of season 2 of Made In Heaven was shot in the French Riviera. (Pexels)

Episode 4, titled 'Love Story', is shot in Nice. Some of the picturesque locations of the French Riviera that serve as the backdrop for the show include Villa Rothschild (where the show kicks off with the bride and groom shooting a wedding rehearsal video), Promenade des Anglais, Colline Château, Plage Passable Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and more local haunts. After Bollywood made Lake Como (Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh & Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding festivities) and Tuscany (Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding) in Italy famous, the elegant architecture and natural beauty of the French Riviera could be your next favourite place for destination weddings.