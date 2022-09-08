Malaysia scraps indoor face mask rule as Covid-19 wave eases

Malaysia is scrapping its rule requiring masks indoors, effective immediately, ending the last of its significant Covid-era restrictions.

Masks will still be mandatory for people who test positive for the disease as well as in places such as public transport and health-care facilities, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Premise owners, such as hair salons, may still enforce rules requiring visitors to mask up, he said, adding that the public is highly encouraged to wear masks at congested areas such as stadiums and places of worship like mosques.

The easing is in line with Malaysia’s transition to the endemic phase of the outbreak, as high vaccination rates have kept hospital admissions low. Daily Covid cases have fallen from a high of above 30,000 in March to a little over 2,000 as of Sept. 6, according to data compiled by the health ministry.

Countries across the world, including previous virus hardliners like Australia, have been loathe to reimpose mask mandates even amid a resurgence in cases, while Thailand, a key tourist hub, ended theirs in June. Hong Kong, which rivals Singapore as a financial hub, still has universal mask-wearing rules in place and a three-day travel quarantine.

Malaysia ended most virus rules including limits on gatherings and testing for incoming travelers as part of its strategy of living with Covid. Wearing of masks in open spaces outdoors was made optional from May 1.

The easing in pandemic measures has led to a surge in visitors to the country. More than 3 million tourists arrived in the January-July period, putting the Southeast Asian nation on course to surpass the previous forecast for 4.5 million arrivals in 2022, Bernama reported last week, citing the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri.