New US CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola that take effect Thursday to address Ebola concerns, the agency said on Monday.

Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles. The CDC will require airlines to collect and transmit passenger information electronically to the agency for public health follow-up for all passengers who have been in the two countries who are boarding a flight to the United States.

