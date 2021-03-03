IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / New US CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday
Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles.(Unsplash)
Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles.(Unsplash)
travel

New US CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new public health requirements for US visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:35 AM IST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola that take effect Thursday to address Ebola concerns, the agency said on Monday.

Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles. The CDC will require airlines to collect and transmit passenger information electronically to the agency for public health follow-up for all passengers who have been in the two countries who are boarding a flight to the United States.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
centers for disease control and prevention democratic republic of the congo
Close
Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles.(Unsplash)
Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to New York -JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles.(Unsplash)
travel

New US CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new public health requirements for US visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the search of spiritual solace
In the search of spiritual solace
travel

In the search of spiritual solace

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:25 AM IST
From quaint ashrams reverberating with Vedic chants to Sufi shrines with magical and divine qawwalis, India offers a healing balm to the worn out soul
READ FULL STORY
Close
Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025(Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash)
Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025(Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash)
travel

Business travel estimated to not recover to its pre-pandemic peak until 2025

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Business travel to miss out on recovery until 2025 since only 27% of companies expect to spend money on travel in the next six months as many have found better substitutes to reach customers via teleconferencing and saved billions in transportation costs during the Covid-19 lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown(Photo by Stefan Widua on Unsplash)
Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown(Photo by Stefan Widua on Unsplash)
travel

Ahead of Easter holidays, Germany drafts plans to start easing Covid-19 lockdown

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Germany to tentatively start easing Covid-19 restrictions from next week given that months of lockdowns have pushed down infection and death rates. However new daily cases have begun creeping up again amid the spread of coronavirus variants while vaccine roll-out is sluggish
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applaud next to a container as they attend the arrival of a plane with a shipment of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from China at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, February 24, 2021.(Reuters)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul applaud next to a container as they attend the arrival of a plane with a shipment of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from China at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, February 24, 2021.(Reuters)
travel

Thai PM orders study on "vaccine passports" to boost tourism

Reuters, Bangkok
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thailand will proceed with caution, waiting to see how effective vaccines are first in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Austria plans to let cafe and restaurant terraces reopen this month(Pexels)
Austria plans to let cafe and restaurant terraces reopen this month(Pexels)
travel

Cafe and restaurant terraces to reopen this month in Austria

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:22 AM IST
On Monday, the government officials announced that coronavirus lockdown restrictions will become less stringent in Austria and as a result, the cafe and restaurant terraces can reopen this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valdes’s comments come amid optimism in the European tourism industry sparked by the announcement last week of the U.K.’s plan to lift all coronavirus related restrictions by June 21. (Unsplash)
Valdes’s comments come amid optimism in the European tourism industry sparked by the announcement last week of the U.K.’s plan to lift all coronavirus related restrictions by June 21. (Unsplash)
travel

Spain to consider bilateral deals and travel corridors

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Spain is ready to consider bilateral deals and corridors “with third countries” if a solution on vaccine certificates cannot be reached at the European Union level, according to Tourism Secretary Fernando Valdes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Round-the-world cruises are selling out (Unsplash)
Round-the-world cruises are selling out (Unsplash)
travel

World tour cruises for the next year are selling out already

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Globetrotters who have been staying put for the past year are trying to make up for lost time and booking expensive multimonth cruise itineraries for the next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir(Unsplash)
Jammu and Kashmir(Unsplash)
travel

Union Tourism Secretary: Sustainable tourism only way of expanding sector

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:32 AM IST
On Sunday, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said that sustainable tourism is the only way of expanding and it will bring a much-needed change in Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19(Twitter/THE_Russell)
Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19(Twitter/THE_Russell)
travel

Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights amid Covid-19

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:01 PM IST
At a time when domestic air traffic remains low due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Australian regional airline, Rex, to challenge Qantas and Virgin on the country's big-city routes by launching more flights in competition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days(Twitter/fc_kangana)
Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days(Twitter/fc_kangana)
travel

Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway reopen for vehicular traffic after 58 days

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:46 PM IST
After clearing the snow along the Zojila pass, Srinagar-Leh highway has been declared open from February 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai's first cat cafe, Ailuromania, hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes(Twitter/fahiiHA/rapplerdotcom)
Dubai's first cat cafe, Ailuromania, hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes(Twitter/fahiiHA/rapplerdotcom)
travel

Dubai's first cat cafe, Ailuromania, hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The Ailuromania Cat Cafe, which was the Middle East's first cat cafe when it opened in 2015, hopes the relaxing properties of its 25 rescue and shelter cats will help find them their forever homes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
In a notification, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that the instructions issued on December 31, 2020 would remain in place till March 14.(Unsplash)
travel

Pakistan extends travel restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Pakistan’s aviation authority on Saturday extended the existing restrictions for all inbound travellers for another two weeks as the nation continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha Government has limited the measures to passengers from five high-risk states instead of twelve.(Unsplash)
The Odisha Government has limited the measures to passengers from five high-risk states instead of twelve.(Unsplash)
travel

Odisha limits precautionary measures for travellers from five high-risk states

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Odisha Government has made a partial modification to its earlier precautionary measures issued for the passengers travelling from other States to Odisha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP)
travel

From school to rag picking: A day in the life of a child scavenger in India

AP, Guwahati, Assam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Once school is done for the day, 10-year-old Imradul Ali rushes home to change out of his uniform so he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Armed with a gunny sack, he goes to a landfill in the slums of Guwahati, the capital of Assam state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP