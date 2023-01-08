New Year travel alert: Top 12 international tourism destinations to explore in 2023

After Covid-19, the year 2022 saw a sharp rise in travel with many people rushing to visit their favourite places and the highlands and beaches continued to be a perennial favourite for family vacations as well as solo and corporate travellers, friend groups and couples. With more visitors coming into these locations throughout the season, the mantra to revitalize, relax and experience the pinnacle of personalized luxury stays in the lap of nature has come a long way.

Last year, in particular, these destinations saw an increase in the number of travellers, young and old, from all over the world who are interested in travel and what these places have to offer. With the world slowly opening up to international travel, Indians are looking forward to exploring the world in 2023 however, with so many amazing destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down your options.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chirag Gupta, Founder and CEO at Deyor, revealed a list of the top twelve tourism destinations for 2023:

1. Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand and the perfect place to explore the country’s culture, cuisine, and outdoor activities. The city is also home to a number of cultural and sporting events, such as the Auckland Arts Festival and the Auckland Marathon. Plus, new hotels are popping up around the city, making it easier for travelers to find the perfect place to stay. Improved flight connectivity will also make it easier for travelers to get to and from Auckland.

2. Turks and Caicos

The Turks and Caicos Islands are a dream destination for beach lovers. With its crystal clear waters and white sand beaches, it’s no wonder why this Caribbean paradise is a top destination for 2023. The islands are known for the world’s most luxurious resorts, including the Grace Bay Club and the Palms Turks and Caicos. These resorts offer world-class amenities, such as spas, pools, and private beaches. Plus, they’re located on some of the most remote islands in the Caribbean, giving you the chance to get away from it all. Cruise lines are also upgrading their offerings in the Turks and Caicos. Royal Caribbean, for example, is launching a new ship in 2023 that will offer a variety of activities and excursions.

3. Vienna

Vienna is a city that never fails to impress. From its grand architecture to its vibrant culture, it’s no wonder why Vienna is one of the top tourist destinations for 2023. The city is home to a variety of cultural attractions, including the Vienna State Opera, the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Belvedere Palace. Plus, Vienna’s cultural calendar is being revived in 2023, with a variety of festivals and events taking place throughout the year. Vienna is also known for some of the world’s most luxurious hotels. The Grand Ferdinand, for example, is a five-star hotel located in the heart of the city. It offers stunning views of the city and a variety of amenities, such as a spa, a fitness center, and a rooftop terrace. The city is also becoming a foodie destination, with a variety of restaurants offering everything from traditional Austrian cuisine to international dishes. Furthermore, there are plenty of cafes and bars to go to, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind.

4. Western Japan

It is a great destination for travelers looking for a unique experience. The area has several pristine beaches, traditional villages, and historic sites. In 2023, travelers can take an expedition cruise in the Seto Inland Sea. In addition, many new experiences are popping up in the area, such as sake tasting and traditional pottery classes.

5. Central California Coast, USA

The Central California Coast is heaven for wine lovers. The area has many wineries and tasting rooms, as well as standout restaurants. Travelers can stay in one of the new wine country stays. The area has several beaches and outdoor activities, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind.

6. Egypt

Egypt is a fantastic place to go if you want to have a different kind of vacation. The country has several archaeological sites, museums, and monuments. Tourists can go to the country’s ancient sites and stay in one of the waterfront resorts. Travelers can take a cruise down the Nile and check out the country’s beautiful landscapes.

7. Galilee, Israel

For tourists seeking an unusual experience, Galilee is a great place to go. The area has charming boutique hotels, vineyards, and historic sites. Travelers can visit landscapes and stay in one of the new hotels. Plus, improved connectivity will make it easier for travelers to get to and from Galilee.

8. Kenya

Those seeking a distinctive experience should consider Kenya as a destination. The country is known for its many city hotspots, island getaways, and safari lodges. You can see the country’s marvelous landscapes and stay in one of the new luxury lodges. Vacationers can even take a safari and take a look at the country’s wildlife.

9. Loire Valley, France

For visitors seeking an unusual experience, the Loire Valley is a great place to go. The area is home to historic châteaux, vineyards, and restaurants. People can go to many stunning landscapes, stay in one of the new hotels, take a luxury train journey and visit the area’s historic sites.

10. Melides, Portugal

The area has many lesser-known beaches, design-forward stays, and restaurants. Sight seeing lovers can scout the area’s landscapes and stay in one of the new hotels. They can take a boat trip and see the coastline.

11. Mustang, Nepal

Mustang is an excellent choice for travelers seeking a one-of-a-kind experience. The area has luxury mountain retreats and rare experiences. In 2023, the area’s landscapes and staying in one of the new luxury lodges, trekking and exploring the area’s remote villages will be quite popular.

12. Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

The area is known for its landmark art and architecture events, atmospheric new hotels and restaurants. Travellers can take a desert safari and explore the area’s stunning desert landscapes.