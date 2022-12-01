Paris Hilton’s vacay diaries in her ‘fave new vacation spot’

Paris Hilton is celebrating her anniversary in style. The actor got married to Carter Reum last year. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in style in Maldives. Paris Hilton’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself and Carter in Maldives. The couple are constantly setting goals for us with their snippets. Be it having a date after sun down in Maldives by the sea, or laying on the beach and having a romantic morning together, Paris and Carter’s Maldives vacation is as dreamy as it can get. Paris shared a fresh set of snippets from her Maldives vacation with husband Carter and walked right into our hearts yet again.

Paris, on Thursday, shared a set of pictures, where the actor and Carter can be seen spending a lot of quality time together. In one of the pictures, Paris can be seen sitting on a speed boat in a stunning ensemble. In a bright orange top with full sleeves and a pair of bright blue shorts, Paris can be seen posing for the cameras. In another snippet, Paris and Carter can be seen sitting on the beach and having an intimate moment together. In another picture, Carter can be seen carrying Paris in his arms. With the pictures, Paris declared Maldives as her new favourite spot for vacation - “Had the most magical time in Paradise. Literally one of the most beautiful places in the world! My fave new vacation spot!” Take a look at their vacay album here:

In no time, Paris’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. But the best comment came from none other than Paris’ father Richard Hilton, who dropped by to write, “Hi stars, I hear that the Maldives has the best scuba diving in the world! Love you, Dad.”

Paris and Carter’s love story is every bit dreamy. The couple have known each other for 15 years, but started dating only in 2019. In 2021, the couple tied the knot.

