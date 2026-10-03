Planning your first international trip? 5 common application mistakes that could lead to visa rejection

Your first international trip can be thrilling; however, obtaining a visa may be the biggest challenge. Visa requirements and procedures differ according to the country; the majority of visa applications fail due to minor mistakes that can be eliminated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ravi Gosain, President of IATO, shared visa application mistakes you should avoid.

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1. Using wrong or incomplete information

Wrong details in the visa application form are one of the most frequent mistakes. Even in the case of a minor mistake in your name or passport number, the situation may become complicated later. “Before submitting your application, check all the provided information against your passport and supporting documents,” said Ravi. Don’t ever try to trick people by providing invalid information with the purpose of strengthening your application.

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Wrong details in the visa application form are one of the most frequent mistakes.

2. Failing to provide strong financial evidence

{{^usCountry}} It is known that before allowing people to enter their countries, some countries would like to make sure that travellers have enough money for their trip. According to Ravi, travellers might be asked to provide bank statements, pay stubs, income tax documents or everything that proves their strong finances. Submitting unclear, outdated or inconsistent financial documents may lead some countries to doubt your ability to undertake the trip. Ensure that you provide documents that correspond to the information in your application. 3. Ignoring your trip's purpose {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is known that before allowing people to enter their countries, some countries would like to make sure that travellers have enough money for their trip. According to Ravi, travellers might be asked to provide bank statements, pay stubs, income tax documents or everything that proves their strong finances. Submitting unclear, outdated or inconsistent financial documents may lead some countries to doubt your ability to undertake the trip. Ensure that you provide documents that correspond to the information in your application. 3. Ignoring your trip's purpose {{/usCountry}}

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The nature of travel must be stated in your visa application. Be it tourism, work, education or visiting relatives, the documents backing your application must also indicate the same. If you seek a tourist visa, though your documents show that you're planning to work, your application may face difficulties.

4. Using false documents

“Making your application look authentic with forged documents such as bank statements, letters of employment, hotel bookings, or other documents may be followed by severe consequences,” highlighted Ravi. Visa authorities may verify the provided information. Even if a third party has made a mistake, the applicant will likely face issues.

Even if a third party has made a mistake, the applicant will likely face issues.

5. Failing to meet visa requirements

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Each country has its own requirements related to visas. It includes, but is not limited to, application form, photographs, insurance, biometric data appointment, interview and document types. If one of the mandatory points is missing, the application may be rejected. One shouldn't heavily depend on recommendations from travel agents. It is always a good idea to check the government immigration website for more information.