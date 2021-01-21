IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Private jets are handy in a pandemic
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Private jets are handy in a pandemic

The convenience and perceived health benefits of flying private are attracting converts. The companies that service the planes may be even bigger winners.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Zoom video calls have replaced business meetings, the Davos World Economic Forum is taking place online, and booking a holiday overseas involves navigating a bewildering array of travel restrictions, virus testing and quarantine requirements. Why then are Bill Gates and Blackstone Group Inc. teaming up to buy a company that makes much of its money refueling private jets? Blackstone and Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC are weighing a takeover offer of at least $5.17 a share, or $4.3 billion before debt, for Signature Aviation Plc, which also provides passenger amenities and technical support for business jets. The bidding group will most likely need to raise its offer to seal the deal after Global Infrastructure Partners made a $5.50-a-share proposal, but Cascade’s preexisting 19% stake in Signature gives the Blackstone team a significant edge.

Blackstone is renowned for bold bets like the one it made on U.S. residential real estate in the wake of the 2008 recession. But servicing private jets is more of a sure thing. Global airline passenger traffic collapsed 66% last year through November, according to the International Air Transport Association. In contrast, private-jet activity was down just 11% in December, the best monthly performance since the pandemic began, according to data from WingX, an aviation data and consultancy company. While travel restrictions and health concerns have kept many corporate fleets grounded, those who can afford to travel privately and avoid crowded airports are doing so, a boon for charter flights and companies such as NetJets that offer fractional shares in private planes. (NetJets, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is Signature’s largest customer.) Traffic to and from Florida actually increased by 12% in December from a year earlier, with the Caribbean serving as another hot spot, the WingX data show. In Europe, private jets haven’t been taking off as regularly of late because ski resorts are closed, but it was a different story in August when they were in high demand to whisk customers to Mediterranean beaches in comparative safety. 

NetJets has said the leisure side of its business bounced almost all the way back to pre-Covid levels as early as July. The company signed three times as many new customers during the pandemic as in the prior year. Will that demand stick around once Covid-19 outbreaks abate and the jet-set crowd has been vaccinated?

A popular refrain in the industry is that once people fly private, they aren’t eager to go back to the headaches of commercial air travel. And the ultra-wealthy individual has largely been a winner in the pandemic thanks to rising asset prices. Eventually, businesses will start sending their executives around the world again, too, providing another leg of growth.

So far, companies haven’t offloaded their plane fleets to the extent they did after the 2008 recession. However, the pre-owned jet market remains bifurcated. Large jets for intercontinental travel are proving harder to move than small and medium-sized planes used on domestic routes. Inventories of light jets and turboprops are actually lower now than before the pandemic began, according to data provider Amstat. 

Manufacturers of private jets such as Bombardier Inc., General Dynamics Corp. and Textron Inc. slashed production rates earlier in the pandemic but lately have sounded optimistic about their ability to win new customers.

“You have people that are coming in to business aviation that have not historically been in business aviation or owned an equity piece of an aircraft,” Textron Chief Executive Officer Scott Donnelly told investors recently. “The reduction in the number of [commercial] flights is making it very difficult for people to get from point A to point B in the country without taking a whole day doing it.” North America accounts for nearly two-thirds of the world’s fleet of private jets.

Climate concerns are real but so are near-term safety worries, and the convenience of flying private yields real productivity benefits for top corporate managers, Carter Copeland of Melius Research said in an interview. While private jets have a larger carbon footprint relative to the number of seats, the emissions created by that corner of the market pale in comparison to the broader commercial aviation industry, so the latter will likely attract more attention from climate-change activists, he said. 

Honeywell International Inc., which makes engine technology and cockpit controls for business jets, has said it expects demand for private flights to return to 2019 levels by the middle of this year. The growth case from there is murkier and is most likely tied to private-jet travel becoming more attainable for the masses, or perhaps becoming a greener alternative to commercial flight if the sector can lead the way on electric planes.

In the meantime, airport real estate is a finite asset, and there's no business case for building more, which makes the prime leases that service providers such as Signature hold incredibly valuable, Copeland said. “The prospects for competition or disruption are effectively nil,” he said. He compared Signature to a gas-station operator, taking a cut of the fuel and snacks that customers buy. Because business-jet customers usually aren’t the most price-sensitive about things like catering, that cut tends to be large and profitable. It’s this recurring and lucrative nature of Signature’s revenue that makes this business attractive to the private equity world. 

In a gold rush, the real money’s often made by those selling shovels. In a pandemic, refueling the planes of the super-rich has similar appeal.

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies. She previously wrote an M&A column for Bloomberg News.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies. He previously worked for the Financial Times.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
travel

Wanderlust reignited: Republic Day weekend attract tourists

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
According to a leading travelling company, there has been a 30% increase in bookings for the upcoming Republic Day weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.(Unsplash)
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as Covid-19 cases surge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resumption of tourism follows a pilot project that began December 26 in which 1,500 tourists from Ukraine visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.(Unsplash)
The resumption of tourism follows a pilot project that began December 26 in which 1,500 tourists from Ukraine visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.(Unsplash)
travel

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months

AP, Colombo, Sri Lanka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Sri Lanka reopened to foreign tourists Thursday after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that cut deeply into the Indian Ocean island nation's lucrative travel industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Private jets are handy in a pandemic

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The convenience and perceived health benefits of flying private are attracting converts. The companies that service the planes may be even bigger winners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka(Unsplash)
Sri Lanka(Unsplash)
travel

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists 10 months after closure due to Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Full operations also resumed Thursday at the island's two international airports, accommodating the commercial flights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday that his government also will ban flights from the U.K., South Africa and South America beginning Saturday for a month.(Yahoo)
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday that his government also will ban flights from the U.K., South Africa and South America beginning Saturday for a month.(Yahoo)
travel

Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus, will ban more flights

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:54 PM IST
The Dutch government wants to impose a curfew as part of beefed-up restrictions to rein in the spread of a new more contagious virus variant that already accounts for at least one in 10 Dutch infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.(Unsplash)
Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.(Unsplash)
travel

China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers as cases rise

Reuters, Shanghai/beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
China plans to impose strict Covid testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alabama museum to restore full-sized mockup of space shuttle(AP)
Alabama museum to restore full-sized mockup of space shuttle(AP)
travel

Space shuttle mockup in Alabama museum to get a multimillion dollar revamp

AP, Huntsville
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The US Space & Rocket Center in Alabama will be restoring the space shuttle mockup that has been standing outside the museum for over three decades. The restoration process will be a multimillion dollar project and will take up several years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand targets tourism boost with marijuana meals, cosmetics(Pexels)
Thailand targets tourism boost with marijuana meals, cosmetics(Pexels)
travel

Thailand targets tourism boost with marijuana meals, cosmetics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The health and education ministries of Thailand, on Wednesday, announced that proper trainings will be given to people to make meals and cosmetics out of marijuana. The ministries are hoping to lure the foreign tourists with these products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
travel

Seychelles opens up for tourism for vaccinated travellers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Dutch government is set to add the first nationwide curfew since World War II to its already broad lockdown on Wednesday in a bid to limit the spread of new coronavirus mutations in the Netherlands.(Reuters)
The Dutch government is set to add the first nationwide curfew since World War II to its already broad lockdown on Wednesday in a bid to limit the spread of new coronavirus mutations in the Netherlands.(Reuters)
travel

Dutch government to introduce first curfew since World War II

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The Dutch government is set to add the first nationwide curfew since World War II to its already broad lockdown on Wednesday in a bid to limit the spread of new coronavirus mutations in the Netherlands, broadcaster RTL said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singapore Airline sets up pre-departure Covid-19 tests to Revive Travel(Twitter/hellofinstra)
Singapore Airline sets up pre-departure Covid-19 tests to Revive Travel(Twitter/hellofinstra)
travel

Singapore Airline sets up pre-departure Covid-19 tests to Revive Travel

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:28 AM IST
In order to revive travel demand destroyed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore Airlines has now started a trail of pre-departure coronavirus tests for people flying from Singapore as well as those travelling to the city-state from Jakarta and Medan in Indonesia
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Mall lights up for Americans unable to attend Biden's inauguration(Twitter/kyle_teamjoe)
National Mall lights up for Americans unable to attend Biden's inauguration(Twitter/kyle_teamjoe)
travel

National Mall lights up for Americans unable to attend Biden's inauguration

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:11 AM IST
A display of 'Field of Flags' (made up of 191,500 US flags) and 56 pillars of light (representing the 50 states and US territories) illuminate the National Mall in honour of Americans who can't attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snow fills Kashmir resort with tourists again(AP)
Snow fills Kashmir resort with tourists again(AP)
travel

Tourists make way to the snow filled Kashmir resorts again

AP, Gulmarg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • Gulmarg is once again filled with domestic tourists who are having a gala time skiing, sledging and trekking. That is not all, the resorts are sold out until February end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With its cavernous malls, frenetic construction and legions of foreign workers, Dubai was built on the promise of globalization, drawing largely from the aviation, hospitality and retail sectors — all hard hit by the virus.(Unsplash)
With its cavernous malls, frenetic construction and legions of foreign workers, Dubai was built on the promise of globalization, drawing largely from the aviation, hospitality and retail sectors — all hard hit by the virus.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge

AP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Since becoming one of the world's first destinations to open up for tourism, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, has promoted itself as the ideal pandemic vacation spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP