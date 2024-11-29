Purrfect holiday?: A new book traces cat lore around the world
Nov 29, 2024 03:51 PM IST
From the tabbies of Japan’s cat islands to the famed ‘life-saving’ felines of Kotor, a new book titles Cats of the World presents stories from 30 countries.
