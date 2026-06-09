Raveena Tandon takes a ride on Vande Bharat Express, praises India’s modern railway transformation

90s popular Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, known for her phenomenal performance in Hindi films, recently took a ride on the Vande Bharat Express. She expressed her appreciation towards the new Indian railway model and infrastructure. She shared a string of images from her entire day. She also tagged the Union Railway Minister, the Ministry of Railways, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude.

Raveena Tandon takes a ride on Vande Bharat Express.(officialraveenatandon/Instagram)

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Raveena Tandon on Vande Bharat Express

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on June 9, 2026, to share her experience of travelling on Vande Bharat Express and express pride in India’s railway transformation. She captioned, “AALL IN A DAYS WORK!!!!! #hanumanjichalisa Mode on!

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{{^usCountry}} Early mornings are lit! So proud of our #vandebharattrains {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Early mornings are lit! So proud of our #vandebharattrains {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} And living the #makeinindia🇮🇳 experience ! Just fabulous ! @ashwini.vaishnaw ji @railminindia Shri @narendramodi ji” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And living the #makeinindia🇮🇳 experience ! Just fabulous ! @ashwini.vaishnaw ji @railminindia Shri @narendramodi ji” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She documented her journey through a series of photographs that showcased her entire trip. The highlight of her trip was her experience on Vande Bharat. Raveen shared a video where she captured the ‘Made in India’ logo on the train and the locopilot’s cabin. She also shared a video where she captured the entire train standing on the platform. Raveena also captured her work moments with her work partners that she shared on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She documented her journey through a series of photographs that showcased her entire trip. The highlight of her trip was her experience on Vande Bharat. Raveen shared a video where she captured the ‘Made in India’ logo on the train and the locopilot’s cabin. She also shared a video where she captured the entire train standing on the platform. Raveena also captured her work moments with her work partners that she shared on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raveena Tandon’s praise for the modern rail service quickly caught fans’ attention, with many taking to social media to share their own experiences of travelling on Vande Bharat Express. Her remarks further fuelled the growing excitement and positive conversation around India’s expanding high-speed rail network. Who is Raveena Tandon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raveena Tandon’s praise for the modern rail service quickly caught fans’ attention, with many taking to social media to share their own experiences of travelling on Vande Bharat Express. Her remarks further fuelled the growing excitement and positive conversation around India’s expanding high-speed rail network. Who is Raveena Tandon? {{/usCountry}}

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Raveena Tandon is an Indian actor known for her work in Bollywood movies. She is one of the leading actresses of the 1990s and has won several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance. National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards, a Filmfare OTT Award, and Padma Shri are some of the prestigious awards won by Raveena for her contribution in movies. She debuted in Bollywood in 1991 with the action movie Patthar Ke Phool, and then she went on giving hits from Dilwale to Mohra, Khiladiyon ke Khiladi to Ziddi, and more. She collaborated with Govinda in the late 1990s and made several hit films, which include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Sandwich, Shool, and more.

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Apart from her professional success, she also gained attention for her personal endeavours, which include adopting two girls as a single mother in 1995. The actor got married to film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and shares daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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