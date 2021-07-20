Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Record of 18,500 tourists visiting Himachal daily, says DGP
18,500 tourists have been visiting Himachal Pradesh daily, said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday.(Deepak sansta / Hindustan Times)
18,500 tourists have been visiting Himachal Pradesh daily, said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday.(Deepak sansta / Hindustan Times)
travel

Record of 18,500 tourists visiting Himachal daily, says DGP

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday said that 18,500 tourists have been visiting Himachal Pradesh daily, whereas 7,500 tourists have been visiting the tourist hotspot Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR).
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST

A record number of 18,500 tourists have been visiting Himachal Pradesh daily, whereas 7,500 tourists have been visiting the tourist hotspot Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR), said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday.

"Police have effectively tackled the challenge posed by incoming tourists amid COVID-19," added Kundu.

"We have never seen this much of tourists influx in Himachal Pradesh. It was also possible because of the covid complaint behaviour of the tourist", added Sanjay Kundu.

In view of the increased footfall of tourists in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that tourists cannot be stopped from entering the state. However, regulation is being done in crowded places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh himachal pradesh tourism tourists travel tourist hotspot atal tunnel + 4 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.