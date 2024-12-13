Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ride the metro to culture: Surajkund Mela tickets now on Delhi metro stations, DMRC app

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 13, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Surajkund Mela tickets to be available at Delhi metro stations, DMRC app

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), for the first time, will facilitate the sale of Surajkund Mela tickets through its mobile application and official website, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Your ticket to the Surajkund Mela just got easier with Delhi Metro's app(Photo by X/Surajkundmela)
Your ticket to the Surajkund Mela just got easier with Delhi Metro's app(Photo by X/Surajkundmela)

In addition to the online platforms, the DMRC will also sell the tickets at physical counters at metro stations and the Surajkund Mela venue, the statement added.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held in Haryana's Faridabad district from February 7 to 23, 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding this initiative was signed on Friday between the DMRC and the Haryana Tourism Corporation at Metro Bhawan here.

"As per the MoU, tickets for the annual Surajkund Mela will be available on the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app this year. In addition, tickets will also be sold at metro stations and at five physical counters at the venue by DMRC," the statement said.

Further, DMRC will support the promotion of the event by making public announcements and displaying scrolling messages on digital screens at selected metro stations.

As part of the MoU, DMRC will also manage 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The MoU is valid for three years and can be extended by mutual agreement, the statement said.

The tickets for the recently concluded India International Trade Fair were also sold through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On