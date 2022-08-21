Sameera Reddy experiences Goa during the rains with her family, shares dreamy video from vacation: Watch it here

Goa in monsoons is just breathtaking with the lush greenery surrounding the beaches, stunning cliffs, magnificent waterfalls away from the hustle and bustle, and the backwaters coming to life in this season. Additionally, the downpour shows a different side of this popular tourist destination because of a scarce crowd, as people tend to skip it during this time. And seems like Sameera Reddy and her family also found the monsoon to be the perfect time for planning their getaway to the state. The star took off to Goa with her husband, Akshai Varde, and two kids, Nyra Varde and Hans Varde, and today she shared a snippet from their vacay.

On Sunday, Sameera took to Instagram to share a video from her family vacation in Goa that will serve you with wanderlust vibes. The clip shows the 43-year-old mother of two chilling on a yacht, sailing on the Mandovi River, with her daughter, son and husband. They enjoyed the calm backwaters, viridescent surroundings, cool breeze, cloudy skies, and some fun family time. "Mandovi River, Goa in the rains #family #fun #goa #monsoon #weekend," Sameera captioned the post. She used AP Dhillon's song Summer High for the post. Check it out below. (Also Read: 6 stunning monsoon getaways in India to enjoy the rainy season)

After Sameera posted the clip, many of her followers took to the comments section to drop their reactions. One user wrote, "What beauty." Another commented, "Super [heart eye emoticons]." A fan praised Sameera and wrote, "Sameera you look stunning."

Earlier, Sameera had dropped a video of herself enjoying a date with her husband by going on a scenic bike ride. The body-positivity champion captioned the post, "Us time. Motorcycle Date on our @vardenchi #couplegoals #parenthood #motorcycle #vardenchi #datenight." Check it out here.

Meanwhile, Sameera is known for her active commentary on body positivity, accepting our flaws, and fighting society's set standards for beauty. She does so by sharing relatable posts on her social media page, empowering other women with her strong words.