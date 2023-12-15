close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Seamless air travel: Digi Yatra's facial recognition tech to reach 25 more airports by 2024

Seamless air travel: Digi Yatra's facial recognition tech to reach 25 more airports by 2024

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 15, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said Digi Yatra facility will be available at 25 more airports in 2024.

Seamless air travel: Digi Yatra's facial recognition tech to reach 25 more airports by 2024 (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Currently, the facility is available at 13 airports for domestic passengers.

At a briefing in the national capital, Scindia said Digi Yatra will be introduced at 14 airports in the first phase and another 11 airports in the second phase next year.

By the end of 2024, Digi Yatra will be available at 25 more airports and the total number of airports that will have the facility will increase to 38, he said.

Currently, Digi Yatra facility is available at 13 airports that handle around 85 per cent of the country's domestic air passenger traffic. Next year, the facility will be available at a total of 38 airports that handle around 95 per cent of the traffic.

The data shared by a passenger for Digi Yatra is stored in an encrypted format.

For availing the service, a passenger has to register his or her details on DigiYatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self image capture. In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar-coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document. Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

The passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.

Digi Yatra Foundation, a not-for-profit company, is the nodal body for Digi Yatra.

The foundation's shareholders are Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Sign out