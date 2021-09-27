Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Singapore set on reopening despite new Covid-19 travel curbs
travel

Singapore set on reopening despite new Covid-19 travel curbs

Singapore authorities announce tighter travel restrictions to help curb a surge in Covid-19 cases that have been hitting new highs. These measures include making work-from-home the default and cutting the number of people who can meet in restaurants and other social settings to two.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The Marina Bay area of Singapore. Daily infection levels have been ticking higher since the Singaporean government signalled a shift in its Covid strategy, from wiping out all cases to accepting the virus is endemic. (Ore Huiying/Bloomberg)

Singapore’s finance minister said the country is committed to reopening, and that recently reimposed curbs are to ensure the health system can handle an increased number of daily cases. 

“Our overall strategy has not changed,” Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin. “We are committed to reopening our economy and our society progressively, but our aim has always been to do this without putting too much stress on our hospital system. We want to keep our health care system intact and under control, and we want to avoid unnecessary deaths.”

Wong, who’s also co-chair of the country’s virus task force, said reopening can proceed once the health care system is bolstered. He also said the city-state is in talks with other countries about expanding vaccinated travel lanes, possibly this year, as such easing happens. 

Authorities announced tighter restrictions that kicked in Monday to help curb a surge in cases that have been hitting new highs. These measures include making work-from-home the default and cutting the number of people who can meet in restaurants and other social settings to two. 

RELATED STORIES

Despite the renewed curbs, the Straits Times Index rose as much as 1.5%, before easing to a gain of 1.3% as of 3:05 p.m. local time. Meanwhile the broader regional MSCI Asia Pacific Index was flat.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 travel travel restrictions work from home
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World Tourism Day 2021: Best images, quotes to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

6

Avocados to dark chocolate: 5 high fat foods that are healthy for you

World Tourism Day 2021: Know all about its date, history, significance and theme

Gujarat CM felicitates winners of Gujarat Travel and Tourism Award 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP