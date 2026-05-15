Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India'

In a digital landscape often dominated by cautionary tales and sensationalised travel warnings, Singaporean fitness influencer and content creator Tyen Rasif is offering a different perspective. Also read | Dutch woman travelling solo in India gets stranded on highway after flat tyre, then 3 strangers step in. Watch

Singapore’s Tyen Rasif slams 'bad publicity' on India, shares glimpses of her vibrant trip to the country. (Instagram/ tyenrasif)

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In a May 12 Instagram video about 'The India I was warned about vs the India I experienced', Tyen documented her journey through northern India, sparking conversation about the reality of tourism in the country. She said, "India gets so much bad publicity online. Especially growing up in Singapore, a part of me has always wanted to experience it for myself instead of just believing what I’d heard. Here’s my honest experience travelling through Northern India."

A tale of two Indias

The video began with Tyen’s 'warning about' reality: shots of her covering her face to shield against dust, the chaotic hum of north Indian traffic, and the sheer sensory overload that comes with navigating crowded urban centres. She candidly acknowledged the 'staring' from locals and the presence of litter on the streets, admitting that those seeking a 'chill, relaxing experience' might find themselves overwhelmed.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the tone quickly shifted as the reel transitions into a vibrant montage of her actual experience. Tyen showcased the breathtaking architectural heritage of India, featuring the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra, the intricate, Instagrammable corridors of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, the historical depth of Delhi’s Qutub Minar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the tone quickly shifted as the reel transitions into a vibrant montage of her actual experience. Tyen showcased the breathtaking architectural heritage of India, featuring the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra, the intricate, Instagrammable corridors of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, the historical depth of Delhi’s Qutub Minar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It was one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen," Tyen wrote in her caption, adding, “There is history, culture, and story EVERYWHERE. I’ve never seen cities so vibrant and full of colour.” Also read | ‘Lots of animals everywhere’: Travel vlogger shares 10 truths about India from her 6-week solo journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen," Tyen wrote in her caption, adding, “There is history, culture, and story EVERYWHERE. I’ve never seen cities so vibrant and full of colour.” Also read | ‘Lots of animals everywhere’: Travel vlogger shares 10 truths about India from her 6-week solo journey {{/usCountry}}

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Safety and the 'human element'

One of the most striking statements in Tyen’s post was her assessment of safety. Despite the 'bad publicity' India often receives online, she noted that she felt safer in India than in many 'developed' cities she has visited. She attributed much of this comfort to her support system.

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While the trip wasn't a sponsored advertisement, she gave a heartfelt shout-out to her travel agency, Trinetra Tours, and specifically her driver, 'Mr Vijay'. "Our local guides... honestly acted like bodyguards and photographers at times," she shared, highlighting the hospitality and protective nature of the locals she encountered.

Social media reaction

The response to the video has been a mix of gratitude and social commentary. One international follower reminisced about their own 'eye-opening' trip 12 years ago, promising a return visit. However, some Instagram users pointed out the irony of social media algorithms. One commenter noted, "Notice how this reel hasn't gone viral? Hard pill," suggesting that positive portrayals of India often struggle to gain the same traction as negative ones.

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Tyen Rasif’s 'honest experience' serves as a reminder that travel is often a dual-sided coin. While she didn't shy away from the grit — the dust and the chaos — she highlighted that the beauty, the people, and the cultural richness far outweighed the initial 'sensory overload'. For her, the trip was a lesson in looking past the headlines. Her final takeaway? She would 'absolutely come back to explore more of India'.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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