South Korea curbing travel, gatherings for holiday
South Korean officials are moving to limit travel and gatherings during next week’s Lunar New Year’s holidays by allowing train operators to sell only window seats and passenger vessels to operate at half capacity.
The Health Ministry announced the steps Wednesday while repeating a plea for people to stay home amid a steady rise in coronavirus infections.
Officials also plan to strengthen sanitization and install more thermal cameras at train stations, bus terminals and airports. Travelers will be required to be masked at all times and will be prohibited from eating food at highway rest areas.
Officials have also extended a clampdown on private social gatherings of five or more people, which they enforce by fining restaurants and other businesses if they accept large groups.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea curbing travel, gatherings for holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asia’s fragile aviation recovery suffers due to resurgence of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you vaccinated? If so, Phuket wants you there by October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blending safety in an adventure trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy awaits return of tourists as Covid restrictions eased, coffee bars reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike
- Because of the rise in the coronavirus cases, on Monday, Dubai announced that they will require test results from all the passengers entering the premises. That is not all even bars have been closed for a month and crowd limits have been put on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK
- Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood producers interact with travel operators to promote tourism in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox