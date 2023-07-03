Sun tourism has become increasingly popular among mountain enthusiasts who yearn to immerse themselves in the majesty of mountains while enjoying the comforting embrace of sunny destinations. These travellers seek a harmonious combination of breathtaking mountain vistas and the invigorating warmth of the sun and by venturing to sun-kissed locations amidst mountains, they can revel in the natural beauty of rugged peaks, serene valleys and lush forests while being enveloped in the cozy embrace of abundant sunshine.

Sun tourism or solar tourism: All about the newest trend evolving for tourists on mountains (Photo by Nandhu Kumar on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This emerging trend allows mountain lovers to indulge in outdoor activities, experience the cultural richness of mountain regions and find solace in the soothing ambiance created by the fusion of mountains and sunny destinations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, A Krishna Mohan, MD at Southern Travels, shared, “Sun tourism, also known as solar tourism, is an emerging trend in the travel industry that caters to mountainous tourists who want to pamper themselves in warm and sunny destinations.”

He added, “Traditionally, mountain tourism has been associated with activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and exploring scenic landscapes. However, with changing preferences and the desire for diverse experiences, sun tourism has gained popularity among mountain lovers who seek to revel in the glory of mountains with the warmth of cosy sunny destinations.”

Exploring enchanting horizons:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting that sun tourism represents a departure from the conventional mountain tourism paradigm by introducing travellers to regions where mountains coexist with sun-drenched climates, A Krishna Mohan said, “Mountainous areas such as the Alps, Rocky Mountains, Andes, Himalayas, and others have realized the potential to attract tourists beyond the traditional winter season by promoting their picturesque landscapes, outdoor activities, and pleasant weather conditions during the summer months. The rise of the sun tourism trend among mountain tourists has several benefits for visitors as well as the local populace, and it promotes eco-friendly infrastructure.” He elaborated -

Economic Boost : Sun tourism helps extend the tourism season, generating revenue for local businesses, accommodations, and service providers that would otherwise rely heavily on winter activities.

: Sun tourism helps extend the tourism season, generating revenue for local businesses, accommodations, and service providers that would otherwise rely heavily on winter activities. Fostering Sustainable Practices : The development of sun tourism promotes sustainability, including conservation efforts, eco-friendly infrastructure, and responsible tourism practices, ensuring the long-term preservation of natural resources.

: The development of sun tourism promotes sustainability, including conservation efforts, eco-friendly infrastructure, and responsible tourism practices, ensuring the long-term preservation of natural resources. Regional Development : Sun tourism encourages infrastructure development in the mountains, leading to improved accessibility, transportation, and amenities, which can benefit both tourists and local communities.

: Sun tourism encourages infrastructure development in the mountains, leading to improved accessibility, transportation, and amenities, which can benefit both tourists and local communities. Variety of Activities: Sun tourism expands the range of activities available in hilly areas. In addition to winter sports, visitors can engage in outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, golfing, water sports, and cultural experiences. This diversification attracts travellers with different interests and allows them to engage in a broader range of experiences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Echoing that sun tourism is one of the recent trends in the travel industry that is gradually gaining popularity, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, revealed, “It is the perfect combination of enjoying breathtaking landscapes and outdoor activities while soaking in the sun. With its unique appeal, this evolving trend caters to travellers’ demands for refreshing and invigorating experiences. One of the primary attractions of sun tourism is the opportunity to witness astounding sunrise and sunset views from mountain summits. Such mesmerising sights provide unforgettable moments and a chance to connect with nature on a profound level.”

He highlighted, “Sun tourism offers a range of activities that seamlessly blend adventure and rejuvenation. From hiking and trekking along the sun-drenched trails to indulging in outdoor yoga or meditation sessions amid nature's splendour, there are ample opportunities for travellers to unwind their minds, bodies, and souls. This trend also encompasses the concept of sun-kissed wellness retreats nestled in mountainous regions. Travellers can immerse themselves in holistic experiences such as wellness workshops, spa treatments, and yoga retreats, all infused with the soothing ambience of sunlight filtering through the mountains. Alaska, Norway, Finland and Miami are popular global sun tourism destinations. Manali, Kasol, Wayanad and Kalimpong are domestic places where people can fulfil their Vitamin D levels while enjoying the pleasant weather.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}